Ross Fundraiser Benefits SCV Boys & Girls Club

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 8 thru Sunday, March 2, customers in Santa Clarita Valley can donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less Store.

Every year, more than three million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the 11th annual three-week in-store “Help Local Kids Thrive” fundraiser.

The Ross Stores Foundation will match donations, up to $500,000, in addition to support that Ross provides Boys & Girls Clubs of America throughout the year. Customers’ donations will go toward the Club’s Power Hour program, providing homework help and academic resources to Club youth in Santa Clarita Valley, California and across the country.

“Ross is proud of our long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs, and we are excited to host our 11th annual in-Store fundraiser to ‘Help Local Kids Thrive.’ Each year, the Ross Stores Foundation, our Associates, and our generous Customers join forces to raise funds for Clubs nationwide and their Power Hour homework help program. Together, we are committed to providing kids in communities across the country with the academic support they need to achieve big goals,” said Matt Young, Group Senior Vice President, Ross Stores.

Rooted in a shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens, this annual fundraiser ensures local kids and teens have the resources to succeed in school and turn those academic achievements into great futures.

Locally, the impact of this fundraiser will be felt by countless young learners, providing them with the tools and support needed to excel academically.

“We are incredibly grateful for Ross Stores’ continued partnership and their commitment to helping kids succeed. The funds raised through this campaign will directly impact local youth, ensuring they have the academic support and resources needed to thrive in school and beyond. By coming together, our community has the power to shape brighter futures for the next generation, one homework session at a time.” said Matthew Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Campaign Facts:

This February, Ross Stores invites customers to give at the register to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America through March 2. Ross will match the first $500,000 raised.

100% of the funds raised at each store will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs, with 80% being directed to a Club in the community.

Ross is the national sponsor of BGCA’s Power Hour, a program that provides kids and teens the opportunity to do their homework in a safe place, in-person or virtually, with support from Boys & Girls Club staff.

Every $5 donation helps provide one half hour of homework help for a Club youth. $10 can give a teen an hour of help with college applications. $15 provides a kid with one and a half hours of science experiments.

This is the 11th annual Help Local Kids Thrive fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs. Together with its customers, associates, and the Ross Stores Foundation, Ross has raised and donated more than $50 million to support BGCA and Power Hour.

Ross Dress For Less is located at the following addresses in Santa Clarita:

19242 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

25610 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91381.

26558 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

