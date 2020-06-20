Rough Diamond | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
|
|
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Longtime William S. Hart Museum administrator Margi Bertram retired Friday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Friday.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital nurses and fellow staff members held a rally Saturday in Valencia to protest recent staff layoffs and the orders they’re being given for personal protective equipment.
Playing Little League baseball was out. My family could not afford it. A few in our neighborhood could, so they got that opportunity.
Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, will host a tele-town hall on the CalEITC outreach program and free tax preparation for businesses on Monday, June 22, starting at 2 p.m.
Local residents are in for a treat when the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division presents its upcoming “Sweets” art exhibit in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall from June 22 through September 11.
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will hold a rally at Heritage Park in Valencia on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10 a.m., to address patient safety issues at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,414 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 5 more local cases than reported Thursday.
The violent crime rate within the Santa Clarita Valley dropped by 12% between 2019 and 2020, but the property crime rate increased by 6.39%.
With the recent lifting of some restrictions, and seeing many on TV ignore using masks, the older generation will not return to public life and will be forced to avoid group interaction.
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Friday declaring June 20, 2020, as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance” in the State of California.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has modified its current Health Officer Order to allow re-opening of nail salons, cosmetology services, tattoo parlors, bars and more as of Friday.
Los Angeles will increase homeless bed space by 6,000 in the next 10 months as part of an agreement between city and county governments who are being sued in federal court over a lack of progress on the growing population of people living on the streets.
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday requiring counties to mail ballots to every registered voter for the November election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On June 19, 1865, Logan Stroud, one of the largest slave-owners in east Texas, walked to the front porch of his plantation home, which he called Pleasant Retreat. More than 150 of his enslaved workers gathered around to listen.
More than half of the inmates in a single, 2,000-person facility on the Pitchess Detention Center campus have contracted coronavirus, according to documents obtained by The Signal on Tuesday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
College of the Canyons guard Zach Phipps has signed with the University of California, Merced and will join their men's basketball program after taking home All-Western State Conference (WSC) and Academic All-State team awards for the Cougars.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Wednesday.
The annual and always entertaining Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which was set to begin Friday, June 19 and run through August 7, has been cancelled.
Almost 7,000 homeless people living in encampments near freeways, as well as homeless seniors over 65 and others vulnerable to COVID-19, will be brought indoors over the span of 18 months under a joint legal agreement signed by the county and city of Los Angeles and approved Thursday by Judge David O. Carter.
The city of Santa Clarita officially opened Plum Canyon Park to the public on Thursday, June 18. The 7.4 acres of beautiful greenery and amenities marks the 35th park for our community.
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
