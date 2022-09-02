Route Fire Damaged NB I-5 Lanes Closed Through Labor Day Weekend

The California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol announced that two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be closed through the Labor Day weekend.

The closure is necessary to address emergency repairs in the lanes damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.

The lanes will be closed between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway in northern Los Angeles County while the two left lanes remain open. Southbound I-5 lanes have re-opened.

Maintenance crews will clean drainage systems, replace signs, repair and replace burned guardrail and assess damaged retaining walls.

With the anticipated increase of traffic over the holiday weekend, CHP will increase staffing and patrols to assist motorists.

Caltrans and CHP advise motorists to expect heavy delays and to delay trips or use alternate routes as much as possible: SR-126 to US-101 to SR-166 to I-5, or SR-14 to SR-58 to SR-99 or I-5.

Real time travel information can be found at Caltrans QuickMap or by calling 1-800-427-7623.

