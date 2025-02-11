Parks Grant to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians

Parks California and California State Parks have announced grants to 31 organizations throughout California, including the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, totaling more than $1 million to improve access to state parks and create memorable nature experiences.

Through Parks California’s Route to Parks grant program, these funds will help more than 7,700 people create lasting memories at state parks in 2025.

The 2025 grantees include programs from across the state, focused on providing experiences in parks through activities such as camping, backpacking by bike and recurring, single-day programs. Three projects with California Native American tribes: Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, Jamul Indian Village and the Mishewal Wappo will help increase access to their ancestral lands and cultivate collaboration and partnerships with park staff.

“The Route to Parks program highlights the power of partnerships in complementing California State Park’s efforts, bridging gaps to ensure memorable outdoor access for all,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Partnering with Parks California expands our efforts in creating more opportunities for Californians to make lasting connections with the wonder of their state parks.”

The tribal boundary of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians consists of the native villages originating in the four regional ethno-linguistic groups located within the Simi, San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

In November 2023, California State Parks and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding with the purpose to give FTBMI people access to the land and resources that have been theirs since time immemorial.

The displacement of Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians ancestors and the land dispossession they faced created an additional barrier to the tribe’s ability to practice cultural traditions; deepening a disconnect between the tribe’s citizens and their plant, animal and environmental ancestors.

This Memorandum of Understanding allows Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians to re-introduce Tribal citizens to traditional lifeways, customs and ceremonies tied to the land.

Land access has not been the only barrier faced by Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians people. With financial support from this program, Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians will coordinate excursions to California state parks in the tribe’s ancestral land where Elders and Knowledge Keepers will facilitate intergenerational learning and the opportunity for more tribal citizens to connect to the land and actively participate in cultural and language revitalization.

The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians announced in January 2024 the donation of more than 500 acres of historic ancestral land to the Tataviam Land Conservancy, a nonprofit organization formed in 2018. The donation made by Land Veritas is the first-ever land donation to the conservancy and marks the first time in more than a century that the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians have regained ownership and stewardship over a portion of its original territory.

Parks California’s Route to Parks grants program was launched in 2020 to reduce transportation barriers and help ensure that historically marginalized communities can visit and enjoy California’s world-class state parks. The program is made possible through a joint agreement between California State Parks and Parks California, and investments from private donors, including the PG&E Corporation Foundation and BMO.

“California’s state parks belong to all of us, yet too many communities face barriers to enjoying these incredible spaces,” said Parks California President and CEO Kindley Walsh Lawlor. “Through Route to Parks, we’re working alongside our partners to break down those barriers, ensuring that transportation, cost or other obstacles don’t stand in the way of people experiencing the joy, health benefits and sense of belonging that parks provide. My sincere appreciation to this year’s grantees who are leading the way in connecting communities to nature; we are honored to support their work.”

Grant awards average $37,675 and will fund transportation, logistics and park activities. Grantee recipients represent the diversity and reach of California’s state park system.

“The Route to Parks program embodies California’s commitment to making valuable recreational, environmental, cultural or historical learning experiences available to all Californians,” said California Natural Resources Agency Deputy Secretary for Access Gloria Sandoval. “Partners like Parks California are helping reduce barriers and form partnerships. We are especially excited to greet first-time visitors so that they can enjoy all that our beautiful state has to offer.”

Route to Parks has partnered with more than 85 community organizations to serve more than 16,000 people in its first four years. The program enables grantees to design activities that best meet their community’s needs and deliver experiences most suited to participants’ backgrounds, experiences and interests.

For more information about the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians visit http://tataviam-nsn.us/.

A complete list of grant recipients is available here.

