Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce at 50% Containment, Reaches 625 Acres Overnight

The fast-spreading Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce reached about 625 acres overnight, with approximately 50% containment, according to Maria Grycan, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.
On Thursday morning, the fire was mapped by aircraft, while more than 400 personnel, a majority from the Angeles National Forest, continued to battle the fire from the ground, ANF Fire Chief Robert Garcia said.
Los Angeles County Fire Department and ANF personnel first responded to reports of a brush fire at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday on the 11110 block of West Mint Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
By 3:30 p.m., the 4- to 5-acre fire had grown to 150-200 acres at a moderate rate of speed with gusty wind conditions, according to John Clearwater, spokesman for the Angeles National Forest.
The fire was being handled by ANF fire teams, with the L.A. County Fire Department, along with a number of helicopters and air tankers, assisting.
“Those crews worked through the night to continue building containment and gave relief crews a really good starting point this morning,” Garcia said. “A marine layer that pushed through the fire also brought that relative humidity up and gave us some relief this morning.”
Ground crews were again joined by air resources Thursday morning to assist with mop-up efforts.
“I expect to see some significant update on containment in the next couple of hours,” Garcia added.
ANF officials have said that fire danger levels in the area have been raised to “very high,” as temperatures continue rising and relative humidity drops, further drying out brush.
“We’ve obviously seen a significant increase in firework use, and we just wanted to remind the public that fireworks of any kind are prohibited on public lands,” Garcia said. “With the additional closures we’re seeing, we’re anticipating some heavy use in the coming days (in the ANF).”
Fire patrols are expected to strictly enforce the “no fireworks” policy as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, and violations can result in a $5,000 fine and six months in jail.
In addition, overcrowding in popular areas makes it difficult for emergency personnel to access these areas for injuries, accidents or fires, Garcia added.
“The narrow canyon roads make it very difficult for our emergency response,” Garcia said. “We’re not discouraging folks from coming and enjoying the forest, we just suggest they have a Plan A and Plan B, so if a popular spot is full, they have another spot to go to enjoy.”
A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on a brush fire near Rowher Flats in Auga Dulce on Wednesday, July 01, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Los Angeles County firefighters stage in the Le Chene Restaurant parking lot as fixed wing aircraft and water dropping helicopters fight a brush fire in a remote area near Rowher Flats in Auga Dulce on Wednesday, July 01, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress.
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk announced Thursday he and legislative colleagues are calling for an audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to clarify what is causing the inexcusable delays in distributing unemployment benefits to people whom, in some cases, applied months ago.
Continuing to see steep increases in community spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 14 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's toll to 32 people.
Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect two members of the five-member City Council for a term of four years each on November 3 in the city's 2020 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Wednesday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new directives as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in many areas of California including L.A. County, according to county Public Health officials.
California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties including Los Angeles that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
Governor Gavin Newsom visited a Project Roomkey motel in Northern California Tuesday to launch Homekey, the next phase in the state’s effort to protect vulnerable homeless Californians from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once lauded as the exemplar when it comes to wearing masks and flattening the coronavirus curve, California is in the throes of a rapidly expanding pandemic after relaxing many of the stay-at-home provisions.
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.