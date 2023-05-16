Rydell Chevrolet Donates $20,000 to SCV Boys & Girls Club

Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, reported that Rydell Chevrolet recently held an online auction where the winner could choose a charity to receive a donation. The SCV Boys & Girls Club was chosen twice for a total of $20,000.
“Thank you Rydell and your customers for making great futures possible,” said Nelson.
Rydell Chevrolet is located in Northridge and is part of the Rydell Dealership Group which includes more than 80 dealerships in 18 states across the United States.
The SCV Boys & Girls Club provides after school and summer programs for youth in and around the Santa Clarita Valley at four locations located in Canyon Country, Castaic and Newhall.
On Saturday, May 20, the second annual Stop the Stigma SCV Takes Action, will be held at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,to again raise awareness about the adult mental health concerns facing the Santa Clarita Valley.
The American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley thanks everyone who came together to fund the future of cancer research and local patient services by attending this year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6 at Central Park, celebrating its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the theme “Cirque du Cure.”
The SCV Education Foundation announces that the inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk scheduled on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The school year in the William S. Hart School District will end on May 30. The district's xx high school graduations will begin with the the Academy of the Canyons Graduation on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will convene a webinar to assist school districts in building strategies to counter declining enrollment. Thurmond will host and moderate the webinar on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.
After what can be characterized as a tumultuous year in the real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the May 15 forecast for the 2023 Assessment Roll. Prang reported to the Los Angeles Count Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase approximately 5% over 2022, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
College of the Canyons won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.
Carrie Boyd's fifth grade students at Stevenson Ranch Elementary School, will soon have an exciting new program modeled after the television show Amazing Race to teach American history, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Spring 2023 Teacher Grant program.
The Department of Justice, together with the Federal Trade Commission have announced a civil enforcement action against XCast Labs, Inc. for allegedly violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule by assisting and facilitating illegal telemarketing campaigns.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 17, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be preceded by the annual Retiree Recognition for Hart District retirees at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
