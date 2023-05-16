Rydell Chevrolet Donates $20,000 to SCV Boys & Girls Club

Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, reported that Rydell Chevrolet recently held an online auction where the winner could choose a charity to receive a donation. The SCV Boys & Girls Club was chosen twice for a total of $20,000.

“Thank you Rydell and your customers for making great futures possible,” said Nelson.

Rydell Chevrolet is located in Northridge and is part of the Rydell Dealership Group which includes more than 80 dealerships in 18 states across the United States.

The SCV Boys & Girls Club provides after school and summer programs for youth in and around the Santa Clarita Valley at four locations located in Canyon Country, Castaic and Newhall.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of SCV visit https://scvbgc.org.

