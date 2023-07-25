Rye Canyon Retail/Automotive Facility Sells for $3.1M

Managing Director Randy Cude and Senior Associate Connor Quan of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. have announced the recent sale of a retail/automotive facility located at 25150-25158 Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita for a purchase price of $3.1 million. Spectrum CRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

The freestanding automotive repair facility spans 6,100 square feet and boasts a spacious showroom, high ceilings, multiple service bays for automotive maintenance, ample land, as well as ample parking.

As part of a 1031 exchange, the client expressed interest in an automotive facility in both Santa Barbra and Hawthorne.

“Our dedicated team embarked on an intensive research process, diligently searching for potential investment opportunities. Through our efforts, we were able to uncover a remarkable portfolio of automotive repair facilities before they even entered the market,” said Cude. “With a piqued interest in automotive assets, this property presented an ideal triple net investment opportunity for our client. The property is currently being utilized by one of

California’s premier automotive service providers.”

Spectrum CRE was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Valencia with branches in Encino and Century City.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...