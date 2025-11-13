S. Mark Taper Foundation Awards $75K Grant to Carousel Ranch

Carousel Ranch, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation. The grant benefits the “Ready to Work” vocational training programs for young adults with special needs.

Carousel Ranch also provides equine therapy to children and young adults with special needs.

“As we near the end of the year, November is a perfect time to reflect on the things we are most thankful for<" said Denise Redmond, co-founder/Executive Director Emeritus Carousel Ranch. "Today, we share our thanks to the S. Mark Taper Foundation for their investment in our Ready to Work program, providing innovative vocational training programs for young adults with special needs. Carousel Ranch is pleased to have received a $75,000 grant from the Foundation this year, allowing for growth, increased employment opportunities and job coaching that otherwise would not have been possible." The Ready to Work program is based on a unique two-component approach with students spending more than half of their time in experiential learning and the remainder in the classroom. The program Works to meet each student where they are while challenging them to try new things, set and achieve goals. Each student is encouraged to discover their potential and experience success. The program has a proven record of success. At the culmination of the Foundation’s previous grant in 2017, two of Ready to Work students had achieved employment. Currently, 43 Ready to Work students have jobs and/or paid internships, with more on the horizon. "This type of growth is only possible with the generosity of foundations and donors and we hope that we have made the S. Mark Taper Foundation proud of their investment through the years," said Redmond. "The S. Mark Taper Foundation, founded in 1989, is a private family foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of people's lives by supporting nonprofit organizations. We are honored and grateful to have been selected again, and want to express that the Foundation has been a key player since the beginning of the Ready to Work program in 2016, enabling RTW to evolve into the program it is today. The words 'thank you' can’t say enough, but we hope that the program’s growth and impact has made the Foundation proud of their investment,” said Redmond. For more information on the programs offered at Carousel Ranch and how to volunteer or donate call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.

