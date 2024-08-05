header image

August 5
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Among Seven Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Aug 5, 2024
Filming in Newhall
File photo: Season 2, Episode 16 of "S.W.A.T." titled, "Pride" was filmed at and around SCVTV Studio in Newhall.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 11.

The productions filming locally are:

“S.W.A.T.” (television show)

“NCIS” (television show)

Rush HF (feature)

Shockclock (music video)

Paypal (commercial)

“SD_BON” (still photo)

“Public Freakout” (student project)

**Note: Filming in Santa Clarita was impacted by the 2023 Writer’s Guild and SAG strikes that affected the filming industry throughout Southern California. Those numbers are not yet available. However, the data for 2022 is available below.

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

“Our city continues to earn the moniker of Hollywood North,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Our Santa Clarita Film Office has seen dynamic growth since it was established in 2003. Thanks to our versatile landscape and the many sound stages, studios and movie ranches, local filming continues to flourish, enhancing our local economy and creating significant job opportunities.”

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Supes Vote Tuesday to Transfer Hart Park to City

Supes Vote Tuesday to Transfer Hart Park to City
Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday, Aug. 6 on a motion to finalize the transfer of William S. Hart Regional Park to the city of Santa Clarita. The vote will be held at the regular weekly public board meeting held in downtown Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 9: College of the Canyons Welcome Day

Aug. 9: College of the Canyons Welcome Day
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
On Friday, Aug. 9, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to introduce the incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students, to the college before the start of the fall 2024 semester.
FULL STORY...

Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options

Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union will continue at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, every Saturday through Aug. 24. As the final four weeks approach, residents are encouraged to explore convenient transportation options to make the concert experience more enjoyable.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Libraries Are Back-to-School Ready

Santa Clarita Libraries Are Back-to-School Ready
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
As the new school year approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library stands ready to support students with a wide variety of essential resources and programs designed to foster learning and achievement.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
A team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder partnered with hundreds of volunteer naturalists to reconstruct how 120 years of climate change has affected Joshua trees.
CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
The Master's University Department of Communication has now expanded the Cinema and Digital Arts (CDA) program from an emphasis into a major due to the increasing number of students at The Master’s University interested in the “seventh art.”
TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Scotty Pieper is returning to his hometown as he will be playing baseball at The Master's University.
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
It has been a landmark year for putting the crucial infrastructure in place to address homelessness in our community.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Tuesday.
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
I write to you today with deep concern as we face a critical crisis in our animal care centers.
Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
The Santa Clarita Kiwanis Club recently completed the first segment of it’s Special Needs Tricycle Program.
Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal
The California Department of Transportation announces repairs on State Route 126 (SR-126), quarter mile east of Pena Ranch Road, to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes, and place erosion control.
Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal
Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program
The Valley Industry Association, a leading advocate for workforce development, proudly shares the success and impact of its Connecting to Success Program, which continues to transform the career readiness landscape for students and employers alike.
Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
My office works closely with the Department of Animal Care and Control to ensure that we are doing everything we can to find safe, loving homes for animals. Our County Care Centers face challenges with shelter capacity and overcrowding like many shelters nationwide.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Supes Vote Tuesday to Transfer Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday, Aug. 6 on a motion to finalize the transfer of William S. Hart Regional Park to the city of Santa Clarita. The vote will be held at the regular weekly public board meeting held in downtown Los Angeles.
Supes Vote Tuesday to Transfer Hart Park to City
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Off-duty LASD Homicide Bureau Sergeant Dies in Solo Vehicle Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced the death of Homicide Bureau Sergeant Jason Viger who was killed in an off-duty solo vehicle traffic collision on Thursday, Aug. 1, at approximately 11 p.m. at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.
Off-duty LASD Homicide Bureau Sergeant Dies in Solo Vehicle Accident
Spectrum Presents $10,000 Grant to Single Mothers Outreach
Spectrum presented a donation of $10,000 to Single Mothers Outreach on Thursday, Aug. 1. The donation was made through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Spectrum Presents $10,000 Grant to Single Mothers Outreach
Aug. 5-9: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9 for paving work.
Aug. 5-9: SB I-5 Lane Closures Continue in Castaic Area
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Aug. 9: College of the Canyons Welcome Day
On Friday, Aug. 9, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to introduce the incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students, to the college before the start of the fall 2024 semester.
Aug. 9: College of the Canyons Welcome Day
Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union will continue at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, every Saturday through Aug. 24. As the final four weeks approach, residents are encouraged to explore convenient transportation options to make the concert experience more enjoyable.
Concert In the Park Convenient Transportation Options
Heads Up for a Safe Start to the School Year| Ken Striplin
As the new school year begins, public safety remains a top priority in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Heads Up for a Safe Start to the School Year| Ken Striplin
Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day Vector Control Live Stream
This year, to commemorate World Mosquito Day on Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District will feature a zoom live stream, introducing the Vector Control team and educate the public about its critical role in protecting public health for over 70 years.
Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day Vector Control Live Stream
Aug. 14: Webinar Explores Effects of Cerebral Palsy
As part of a new webinar series on the effects of Cerebral Palsy, the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities along with the Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department will host a webinar to provide insight on the different aspects of Cerebral Palsy.
Aug. 14: Webinar Explores Effects of Cerebral Palsy
