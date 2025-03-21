Saddle Up for a Wild West Experience at The MAIN

Get ready to step back in time and immerse yourself in the spirit of the Old West at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

The 29th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival brings two unforgettable performances to the stage From the legendary life of Buffalo Bill in “Cody: An Evening with Buffalo Bill to the toe-tapping melodies of “Songs from the Saddle,” these two shows promise an exciting blend of history, storytelling and classic cowboy charm.

“Cody: An Evening with Buffalo Bill” is a captivating one-man show that brings the legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody to life on stage. Portrayed by actor and historian Peter Sherayko, this dynamic performance dives into the life of one of the most colorful—and controversial—figures of the American West. From his days as a buffalo hunter and military scout to becoming a living legend, Buffalo Bill’s story is one of adventure, ambition and the enduring spirit of the frontier.

“Songs from the Saddle” is a heartfelt celebration of the music and poetry that define the spirit of the American West. Presented by the International Western Music Association, California Chapter, this intimate concert will showcase six talented performers who bring both contemporary and classic Western and cowboy songs to life.

Cody: An Evening with Buffalo Bill at The MAIN

Dates: Thursday, April 10 through Saturday, April 12

Location: The MAIN (24266 Main Street)

Time: 8–9:30 p.m.

Ticket: $18

Songs from the Saddle

Dates: Sunday, April 13

Location: The MAIN (24266 Main Street)

Time: 2–4:30 p.m.

Ticket: $20

To learn more about these ticketed events, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.

For more information about the Cowbowy Festival April 12-13 visit cowboyfestival.org.

