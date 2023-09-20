Sail with Two Specially Themed Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience Cruises

header image

1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
Wednesday, Sep 20, 2023
Princess Cruises is uncorking two specially themed Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience cruises onboard Discovery Princess departing Oct. 1, and Sapphire Princess sailing Oct. 8.

These six- and seven-day voyages bring together two celebrated family wineries, including the Wagner Family of Wine, which includes Caymus Vineyards and their world-famous cabernet sauvignon, and Jackson Family Wines, the largest owner of coastal vineyards in California and Oregon.

On sale now, guests will have the opportunity to explore the Pacific Wine Country visiting Napa Valley wineries, with onboard and curated wine and food experiences, such as winemaker dinners, expert guided wine tastings with wine hosts and sommeliers, food and wine pairings and more.

The two upcoming Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience themed cruises include:

-Wagner Family of Wine onboard Discovery Princess, Oct. 1 to 7, 2023, sailing from Vancouver to Los Angeles with stops in Victoria, B.C. and an overnight in San Francisco, highlighted by a special excursion to Caymus Suisun Winery in American Canyon with sailings starting as low as $319 per person. Additional activities include:

-Wine Discovery – The History of Caymus and Wagner Family Wines, with an introduction of wine terms, wine regions and tasting techniques.

-Caymus Winemaker Dinner – Learn the art of food and wine pairing from the Wagner Family Wine experts. Five carefully selected wines have been chosen to pair with different courses to enhance the flavors of the meal (cover charge applies).

-Nautical Wine Tasting – Thoughtfully paired culinary delights paired with Sea Sun Chardonnay, Sea Sun Pinot Noir, Red Schooner ‘Voyage’ Malbec and Red Schooner ‘Transit’ Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre blend (cover charge applies).

-Jackson Family of Wine onboard Sapphire Princess, Oct. 8 to 15, 2023, from Vancouver to Los Angeles, with day-long stops at four popular coastal destinations, including Victoria, Astoria, San Francisco and San Diego. Guests will enjoy specially selected wine pairings that celebrate the cuisine of the region with sailings starting as low as $349 per person. Other themed activities include:

-Wine Discovery – The History of Jackson Family Wines, with an introduction of wine terms, wine regions and tasting techniques.

-Jackson Family Wines dinner – A five course meal uniquely paired with five pinnacle wines from the winery paired to complement each course (cover charge applies).

-Winery Tours from San Francisco (excursions to be booked onboard).

-Chardonnay Comparative Tasting – Discover the subtle nuances, aromas, and flavor profiles that set apart the chardonnays from four regions including Kendall-Jackson ‘Special Select,’ Hartford, Brewer-Clifton and Diatom Unoaked (cover charge applies).

-Explore Oregon – Learn about the wine region and taste three local wines, including Gran Moraine Chardonnay, Siduri Pinot Noir and Gran Moraine Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir (cover charge applies).

-Food and Wine Pairing Event – Embark on a journey where the rich flavors of Oregon’s world-renowned wines are perfectly paired with a selection of bites.

-Old World/New World Comparative Tasting – Celebrate the tradition and terroir-driven character of old-world wines in comparison to the bold flavors of the new world (cover charge applies)

-VIP Winemaker Dinner – Hosted by Kendell-Jackson’s head winemaker Randy Ullom, and master sommelier Michael Jordan (cover charge applies, not included in package price).

Guests can purchase an experience package onboard for $229.

“Enhancing our Pacific Coastal cruises with these two specially-themed cruises offer our guests an engaging experience while we’re visiting these top wine regions,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises vice president of food and beverage. “Our relationships with the Wagner and Jackson families pair their winemaking prowess with our enthusiastic chefs to serve up wine and food pairings our guests will sip and savor.”

More details about these two Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience cruises can be found here.

Earlier this year, Princess unveiled the exclusive Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner. Available across the fleet for $140 per person, the new Winemaker Dinner leverages the expansive expertise of Chuck Wagner, owner and winemaker of the renowned Napa Valley’s Caymus Vineyards, to deliver a five-course menu crafted to complement the tasting notes of his wines. The dinner, available for 12 guests per seating, will be offered up to three times per cruise, based on voyage length, and interested guests can reserve their spot once on board.

Furthermore, the cruise line was recently distinguished by Wine Spectator with 15 Awards of Excellence for its wine lists that pair well with the menu, offering a well-rounded culinary experience. The main dining rooms across the fleet of 15 cruise ships were among select restaurants for well-curated wine lists.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting Princess Cruise’s website.
