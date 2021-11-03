Salvation Army Food Bank Seeks Food Donations

The Santa Clarita Salvation Army is seeking the public’s help to refill their food bank stores for the coming weeks.

The food bank serves 800-1000 people each month, 75-100 of them are homeless, according to the Salvation Army.

To fill their low stores the food bank is holding a food drive from Nov. 8 to 19. Donations can be dropped off at Salvation Army offices located at 22935 Lyons Ave.

Available dates for donations are Nov. 8, 10, 12, 15, 17 and 19 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salvation Army is asking for the following items for donations:

-Canned tuna/chicken

-Canned Beans, Any canned vegetables or Canned Fruit

-Canned Soup

-Rice

-Pasta/Pasta Sauce

-Bottled water

-Juice

-Peanut Butter /Jelly

-Oatmeal/Dry Cereal

-Any pop-top canned items (for homeless)

-Granola Bars

-Ramen Noodles

-Juice boxes

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. To learn more or donate, please visit SCVSalvationArmy.org

