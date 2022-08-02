The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new Officer in Charge Captain Rafael Viana. Viana comes to Santa Clarita from the San Luis Obispo Corps.

“It is an honor to be welcomed to such a kind and loving community,” said Viana. “I have been overwhelmed at the amazing work the Santa Clarita Corps are doing and the difference they are able to make in the lives of those in need. My passion is working with people and giving them the resources and support they so desperately need to live their best lives. I look forward to doing that here in Santa Clarita.”

Originally from Brazil, Viana moved to Massachusetts in 2009 when he attended the Salvation Army Training School. He has served the corps in Redondo Beach and New Jersey, before San Luis Obispo. He is excited to be back in Southern California and closer to family in the region.

Viana is joining the Santa Clarita Corps as they head into their busy season, launching several back to school drives, food drives and gear up for the annual holiday Red Kettle Campaign.

“We are thrilled to have Captain Viana’s leadership in Santa Clarita,” said Liz Seipel, Advisory Board President. “He brings the compassion and energy we need to take our services to the next level.”

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. They help with food, clothing, essential items, homelessness, holiday assistance, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery and provide resources and services for seniors. If you would like to learn more or donate, please visit the Salvation Army website.

