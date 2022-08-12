header image

2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Hosting Back-to-School Drive
Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Volunteers Organizing Back to School Supplies

As local students get ready to head back to class for the new school year, your Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps wants to ensure they have the supplies and resources necessary for success.

The Santa Clarita Corps is hosting a back-to-school supply drive from Monday, Aug. 15 – Friday, Aug. 26. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices at 22935 Lyons Ave between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays.

“These much-needed school supplies with go right into the hands of Santa Clarita students,” said Santa Clarita Corps Captain Rafael Viana. “There are many local students whose families and care-givers do not have the funds to purchase basics – like notebooks, pens, pencils and calculators. Some of these kids are experiencing homelessness, staying with other families, living in a car or even in a shed. Please help us provide for these young students in need.”

Some of the school supplies that are requested include: No. 2 Pencils,87 Ballpoint Pens, Blunt tip Scissors, Spiral Notebooks, Crayons, Markers, Colored Pencils, Glue Sticks Erasers, Sharpeners , Highlighters, Protractors, Ruled Index Cards, Rulers, 3 Ring Binders, 3 Ring Loose Paper (Wide and college ruled), Pocket Folders, Backpacks & Lunch Boxes

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. They help with food, clothing, essential items, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery and provide resources and services for seniors.

If you would like to learn more or donate, please visit SCVSalvationArmy.org.

For additional information, follow us on Facebook @sascv and Instagram @salvationarmysantaclarita.

If you have any questions, please send an email to scvsacomminotydrive@gmail.com.

Back to School Drive
