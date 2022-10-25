Salvation Army SCV Chapter In Need of Holiday Bell Ringers

Discover your new favorite holiday tradition by signing up to be a bell ringer this holiday season. The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help staff red kettle stations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join you in spreading Christmas cheer, while raising funds that will go to help those in need, right here in our community. To sign up – call or email Captain Rafael Viana at (661) 210-1037 or Rafael.Viana@usw.salvationarmy.org.

“The Salvation Army prides itself on helping those in need around the globe. This holiday season, I urge you to donate your time and encourage others to be part of the season of giving,” said The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Captain Rafael Viana. “All the donated proceeds stay right here in our community and assist our most vulnerable neighbors. With your help, we can be the difference. I hope to see you all during the bell-ringing season!”

Bell ringers play a crucial role and are the game changers between empty kettles and those that raise thousands of dollars for the community. The impact that volunteers make, is what allows The Salvation Army to provide much-needed resources and supplies to those in need. Give back to the community and join The Salvation Army this holiday season!

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides a variety of resources for the community through food, shelter, addiction resources and more. If you are looking for ways to be the difference in your community, please visit SCVSalvationArmy.org. To stay up to date on programming, follow us on Facebook @tsascv and Instagram @salvationarmysantaclarita.

