Sammy Clarita is Santa Clarita’s Newest Recycle Hero

Santa Clarita city mascot Sammy Clarita is excited to participate in the city’s Recycle Hero campaign to break down recycling misconceptions and encourage residents to help the city win the fight to recycle right.

Beginning Friday, July 31, residents can search for mini plush versions of Sammy hiding around city locations and use clues from the city’s official Instagram page to find him.

Sammy has dusted off his superhero cape to support the city’s recycling initiative. As a horse, Sammy is passionate about the environment and wants to share specific ways the residents of Santa Clarita can help protect and preserve the city’s natural beauty by putting waste in its proper place. That’s why he has teamed up with his fellow Recycle Heroes to show that recycling can be fun through teamwork and connecting on social media.

Most think that recycling is just bottles and cans, but many other items, including clean pizza boxes and empty glass jars, can be recycled too. However, other items like plastic bags, garden hoses, bowling balls and extension cords make it hard for Santa Clarita’s waste haulers to process waste if they are placed in the recycle bin. Recycling even the smallest items like empty plastic bottles and junk mail make a big difference over time.

Residents will be able to search for mini plush versions of Sammy beginning Friday, July 31. Sammy can be found hiding around city locations, and if you find him, you get to keep him.

Residents are encouraged to follow the city’s official Instagram @cityofsantaclarita to get clues on his whereabouts and post a Sammy selfie using the hashtag #RecycleHeroSC when he is found.

Residents are also strongly encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face covering while searching.

Sammy has also been promoting his second book, titled “Sammy Stories – Sammy Goes to Work.” Readers can join Sammy and his snake sidekick as he tries different city jobs. After a series of wacky mishaps, Sammy finds his calling as the city’s next Recycle Hero – encouraging residents young and old to join his cause.

Residents can watch an animated video of Sammy’s new book on the city’s official YouTube page or read the book on Sammy’s website at SammyClarita.com.

Sammy is also tech-savvy and wants to see the rest of Santa Clarita recycle right by posting on social media using the hashtag #RecycleHeroSC. Participants that use the hashtag can be featured in the next Recycle Hero advertisement, social media post or even on the cover of Seasons Magazine. Share how you recycle right by creating a social media post for a chance to be featured as the next Recycle Hero in the campaign. Get creative and inspire your friends and coworkers to join.

To learn more about what it takes to be a Recycle Hero, visit GreenSantaClarita.com or connect on Facebook @GreenSantaClarita.