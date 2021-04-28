header image

1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Sammy Clarita Unveils New Look For The Cube
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021

Sammy Clarita, Santa Clarita’s official mascot, showed off a new look to promote the opening of three new city facilities and the debut of his third book.

Last year, Sammy Clarita was the city’s Recycle Hero. This year, join Sammy Clarita as he visits three new city facilities and explores all they have to offer. In his latest book, Sammy’s first stop is The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center. He loves the new city amenity so much that his look for 2021 is a cool blue hockey jersey with The Cube logo on the front, and his favorite number- 87, on the back. Why 87? Because that was the year the city was incorporated- 1987.

Also in “Sammy Stories – Sammy Explores the City”, Sammy and his sidekick visit the site of the new Canyon Country Community Center and the site of the new Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. He can’t wait until they’re complete so he can shoot hoops on the new basketball courts at the Community Center and visit Dewey the K-9 Wonder Dog again.

The award-winning scavenger hunt for the adorable plush continues, so don’t forget to be on the lookout for Sammy out and about, exploring the city. If you find him, you get to keep him and take him home. Make sure when you find Sammy, you share a selfie with him on your social media using #IFoundSammyClarita. By sharing your photo with your new best friend, you might just have a chance to be featured on the city’s social media pages.

To check out Sammy’s latest book, visit one of the three Santa Clarita Public Library branches or go online to SammyClarita.com, where you can read through the entire trilogy of Sammy Stories.
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride

City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
Bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV

8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
Monday, Apr 26, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 26 to May 2, 2021.
FULL STORY...

Council to Consider Seismic Updates for Heritage Junction

Council to Consider Seismic Updates for Heritage Junction
Friday, Apr 23, 2021
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a request by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society on Tuesday to provide $125,000 toward seismic retrofitting for four historic buildings in Heritage Junction Historical Park in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting

April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
Friday, Apr 23, 2021
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 29.
FULL STORY...
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating a 33-year-old Santa Clarita man suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he solicited using an online teen chat room, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
SCV Motorcycle Deputy Injured In Collision With Big Rig
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station motorcycle deputy and a big rig were involved in a traffic collision in Valencia Wednesday morning.
SCV Motorcycle Deputy Injured In Collision With Big Rig
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
Former Mustang point guard and assistant coach Lisa Zamroz has been hired as the next TMU Women's Basketball head coach.
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
Bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
SCV Water has moved its Board of Directors virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance from April 26 to June 9 at 6:30 p.m.
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 26 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,686 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
While life isn’t quite back to normal yet, the CDC says inoculated people can now unmask for small outdoor gatherings.
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer Order shortly to align with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when and where people need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
A year of economic instability has exacerbated numerous issues across the Santa Clarita Valley, especially for students identified as homeless.
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
Domestic Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Michelle Dorsey was planning to file for a restraining order against her estranged husband before he allegedly stabbed her to death earlier this month in the Saugus home she shared with her three sons, according to investigators and family members.
Domestic Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Enforcement to May 2023
SACRAMENTO – The DMV continues to offer REAL IDs to Californians as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extends the enforcement date from October 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023.
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Enforcement to May 2023
Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a number of people at an Agua Dulce home being investigated for alleged squatters on the premises Tuesday.
Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
West Ranch High School senior Jasmine Johnson has teamed up with Jiyu Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness in Castaic to host a free, 90-minute self-defense seminar Saturday for anyone interested.
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
California will send one fewer person to the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday in a statement including U.S. population statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census.
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed four new deaths and 288 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,674 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
