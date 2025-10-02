Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Named Organization of the Year

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., a federally qualified health center dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to underserved residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named as Organization of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, California Chapter.

SDFHC received the award during NASW’s annual recognition event on Sept. 24, hosted by Stephanie Cotcher, Clinical Supervisor at the William S. Hart Union High School District. The ceremony celebrated individuals and organizations making a lasting impact on their communities.

Over the years, SDFHC has built strong partnerships with organizations such as Bridge to Home, William S. Hart Union High School District, Finally Family Homes, Child & Family Center, Boys & Girls Club and California Institute of the Arts. Alongside its five health centers and behavioral health locations across the Santa Clarita Valley, these collaborations have helped reduce barriers to both healthcare and behavioral health services.

The award recognizes SDFHC’s more than four decades of commitment to advancing health equity and addressing the social determinants of health for vulnerable populations. The organization provides comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services to thousands of individuals and families who might otherwise go without essential care.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from NASW,” said Philip Solomon, CEO of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. “This award is a testament to the dedication and compassion of our staff, who work tirelessly to ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of income, background or circumstance—has access to the healthcare they need and deserve.”

The NASW Organization of the Year Award celebrates institutions that exemplify the values of social work and demonstrate outstanding service to their communities.

“In a time when behavioral health is so important, not only to the individual but to the Santa Clarita Valley as a whole, our staff work endlessly to provide quality evidence-based care to even the most vulnerable and underserved,” said Amanda Hills, LCSW, Director of Behavioral Health for Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc.

SDFHC’s integrated model, combining dental, medical and behavioral healthcare with supportive services such as case management, patient navigation and health education—embodies those principles by addressing the whole person and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives.

“This award affirms the vital role Federally Qualified Health Centers like Samuel Dixon play in advancing health and social justice. We remain committed to strengthening partnerships and expanding services to meet the growing needs of the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Solomon.

Like this: Like Loading...