Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to announce their Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest.
Participants of all ages are encouraged to show their art skills by submitting their best rubber ducky creation; whether you color a rubber ducky template provided on their website or you design a rubber ducky using any art medium, they want to see your creativity.
All entries should be submitted to info@sdfhc.org and from there, your artwork will be posted to their Facebook page. Entries will be categorized by age groups and the entry with the most “likes” in each age group will be determined the winner. The artwork with the most “likes” across all age groups will be the grand prize winner and their artwork will be featured on their promotional material and event items for next year’s rubber ducky festival in 2021. The grand prize winner will also be a special guest at next year’s event. Special prizes will be awarded to all group winners and their artwork displayed at our 2021 festival.
For the second year in a row, SDFHC had to cancel their annual signature fundraiser and this time it was due to the COVID-19 Pandemic (last year’s event was cancelled due to the Saddle Ridge fire). “The safety and wellness of the community is our top priority. Although we have not been able get together in person for the past two years, we are destined to have a great 2021 event. We are confident this year’s virtual art contest will keep the rubber ducky spirit alive until our community can once again celebrate this wonderful event that we have put on for almost two decades,” said Daisy Wyche, event coordinator.
Rubber ducks will not be available to “adopt” this year, but the organization is still seeking donations to help support health and well-being services for anyone in need. “Particularly during this pandemic, many of our friends, neighbors and family members have lost their healthcare coverage due to layoffs or their business permanently closing. The need for affordable and accessible health related services is in high demand and we need our community’s support to help us meet this growing need. A simple $36 donation will cover the cost of a mental health counseling session, healthcare or dental visit, or labs and radiology care to diagnose, treat, and prevent life threatening illnesses. Know that any amount you donate will greatly impact a person’s health and well-being,” said Philip Solomon, CEO.
Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual event, 31 Days of Hope to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
Foster youth in Santa Clarita have a new, dedicated place to study and receive homework help and tutoring. The local Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) organization has created The Study Place in response to the transition to online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
With the 2020 SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s quickly approaching on Saturday, October 3, the planning committee and the California Southland Chapter Alzheimer’s Association would like to update everyone regarding the Walk Day events.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the reboot of two of its most popular monthly networking events offered to the business community, pre COVID 19, into a virtual setting that still allows for small group networking that community members experienced when attending in person.
As with everything in 2020, this year’s State of the City event will be different than years past. We are looking on the bright side, embracing the necessary changes for safety’s sake and rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,063 new cases of COVID-19, including a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises Wednesday in an official handover ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after a husband and wife made a citizen arrest of another man the couple accused of spying on them while sexually gratifying himself, according to sheriff’s officials.
The city of Santa Clarita has released the second edition of its Parks Passport Adventure, where residents explore a new selection of city parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Maria De La Luz Torres, 66, of Palmdale, as the woman killed in a multivehicle traffic collision involving a Homeland Security agent south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to overhaul the county’s response to residents having health crises, directing officials to design a system that dispatches experts in health and de-escalation — not police — during emergencies.
California commercial drivers can continue delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic without worrying about an expiring license following a new round of extensions Wednesday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
Prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office declined to file a criminal case after two teens were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism in August, following a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation into street painting.
The largest indoor mall operator in the region, with locations including the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over COVID-19 health guidelines that have kept the shopping centers closed.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.