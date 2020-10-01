Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to announce their Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest.

Participants of all ages are encouraged to show their art skills by submitting their best rubber ducky creation; whether you color a rubber ducky template provided on their website or you design a rubber ducky using any art medium, they want to see your creativity.

All entries should be submitted to info@sdfhc.org and from there, your artwork will be posted to their Facebook page. Entries will be categorized by age groups and the entry with the most “likes” in each age group will be determined the winner. The artwork with the most “likes” across all age groups will be the grand prize winner and their artwork will be featured on their promotional material and event items for next year’s rubber ducky festival in 2021. The grand prize winner will also be a special guest at next year’s event. Special prizes will be awarded to all group winners and their artwork displayed at our 2021 festival.

For the second year in a row, SDFHC had to cancel their annual signature fundraiser and this time it was due to the COVID-19 Pandemic (last year’s event was cancelled due to the Saddle Ridge fire). “The safety and wellness of the community is our top priority. Although we have not been able get together in person for the past two years, we are destined to have a great 2021 event. We are confident this year’s virtual art contest will keep the rubber ducky spirit alive until our community can once again celebrate this wonderful event that we have put on for almost two decades,” said Daisy Wyche, event coordinator.

Rubber ducks will not be available to “adopt” this year, but the organization is still seeking donations to help support health and well-being services for anyone in need. “Particularly during this pandemic, many of our friends, neighbors and family members have lost their healthcare coverage due to layoffs or their business permanently closing. The need for affordable and accessible health related services is in high demand and we need our community’s support to help us meet this growing need. A simple $36 donation will cover the cost of a mental health counseling session, healthcare or dental visit, or labs and radiology care to diagnose, treat, and prevent life threatening illnesses. Know that any amount you donate will greatly impact a person’s health and well-being,” said Philip Solomon, CEO.

For information SDFHC and for contest rules, visit them at www.sdfhc.org or contact Daisy Wyche at info@sdfhc.org, 661-257-2339 x311.

SDFHC was established in 1980 and is a FSCV Hederally Qualified Health Center, a certified Patient Center Medical Home, and a certified Diabetes Prevention Program.