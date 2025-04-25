Sandy ‘Stangs open Nationals with Two Wins

The Master’s University beach volleyball team got a pair of 4-1 wins Thursday, April 24 on the opening day of the NAIA Beach Volleyball Championships in Greeneville, Tenn.

The Sandy ‘Stangs, seeded No. 3 for the tournament, opened pool play with a 4-1 win over No. 7-seed Webber International (FL), and finished the day with a 4-1 win over No. 6-seed Mobile (AL).

This is the first time the Mustangs have been to the NAIA national championship tournament in program history.

“It’s been a long time coming because we’ve had a good program for a few years, but we just keep getting a little better every year, which is great,” said TMU Head Coach Annett Davis . “We had a little bit of nerves the first match because of how big this whole event is and the girls thinking about how this is our first nationals and not just thinking that this is like any other game. But once they calmed down they started playing more like themselves and the Mustangs came out.”

Faith Wada , a member of the the team’s No. 2 pair with Zoe Yates , echoed the feelings of her coach.

“I think the day felt really surreal,” Wada said. “You just have no idea what to expect, so I was pretty nervous. And once we played our first set I was like, ‘Okay. It’s me and Zoe playing and it’s super fun.’ It’s fun to play teams we’ve never seen before and just have different competition. And it was pretty competitive, which I thought was super exciting.”

TMU’s No. 1 pair of Annika Gudnason and Evi Roberts won both of their matches, as did the threes pair of Violet Avila and Grace Colburn , and the fours pair of Isabela Rodriguez and Ashlyn Unruh . Wada and Yates got a win over Mobile while the fives pair of Ellie Niehus and Ellie Unruh got a win over Webber International.

With a likely chance of thunderstorms coming through the area Friday afternoon, tournament organizers, along with all of the coaches, agreed to move the schedule up two hours to at least get the final pool play matches finished.

So the Sandy ‘Stangs will now play No. 2-seed Corban (OR) at 8 a.m. ET, 5 a.m. PT. The Warriors (23-1) swept Webber International 5-0 and also defeated Mobile 3-2 to set up the battle for supremacy of Pool B.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to begin at 12:30 and 2:30 ET, with the hope being weather will not cause too much of a delay. All eight teams will play in the quarterfinals, with the winners advancing to Saturday morning’s semifinals.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

