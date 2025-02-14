Sandy ‘Stangs Open Season with Wins

The Master’s University beach volleyball team opened up the 2025 season with a pair of wins Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.

The Sandy ‘Stangs opened with a 3-2 win over Benedictine Mesa in the first match, followed by a 4-1 win over Arizona Christian in the second match of the day.

Both were GSAC matches.

Against the Redhawks, TMU got wins from their No. 2 pair of Faith Wada and Zoe Yates (21-19, 21-18), No. 3 of Grace Colburn and Violet Avila (21-16, 21-17) and No. 4 of Ashlyn Unruh and Isabela Rodriguez (21-11, 21-15).

The No. 1 pair of Annika Gudnason and Evi Roberts lost in three sets while No. 5 Ellie Niehus and Ellie Unruh fell in two.

In the second match of the day against the Firestorm, Gudnason and Roberts won in three sets (22-20, 21-23, 15-12), Colburn and Avila won in two (21-11, 21-7), as did the No. 4 pair of Ashlyn Unruh and Rodriguez (21-18, 21-13). The No. 5s of Niehus and Ellie Unruh won in three (10-21, 21-15, 15-13).

The No. 2 team of Wada and Yates lost in three (18-21, 21-17, 15-17).

“I am excited about our first day of play,” said TMU Head Coach Annett Davis . “Our threes and fours both had consistent, solid showings. The ones, twos and fives definitely had to dig deep and battled, with close wins and losses. Overall, we are thankful to have pulled through with a positive start of the season.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...