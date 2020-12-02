header image

1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Santa Ana Winds Return, SCV Under Fire Weather Watch
| Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
fire weather watch

Santa Ana winds are forecast to return this week, bringing another fire weather watch to the Santa Clarita Valley after thousands across the region faced power shutoffs on Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch to take effect late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon due to gusty winds and low relative humidity for Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Northeast winds could range between 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph and humidity between 5% to 15%, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a “red flag warning” from Wednesday evening through Saturday evening.

“There is a chance that Red Flag conditions will continue through early next week,” read the weather watch memo. “If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long-range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.”

Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to reach a high near 65 degrees and a low around 42 degrees, before warming up over the weekend near the low 70s and low 40s at night, according to the weather service.

The fire weather watch comes after a previous Red Flag warning issued for L.A. and Ventura counties due to strong Santa Ana winds over the Thanksgiving holiday, which prompted Southern California Edison to shut off power to thousands of customers, including multiple SCV communities in portions of ZIP codes such as 91321, 93510 and 91387.

On Tuesday, more than 264,000 customers, or 5.3% of the utility’s total number of customers, faced possible shutoffs over the coming days. In the SCV, communities mostly in the Acton and Canyon Country areas were being monitored for possible public safety power shutoffs from Wednesday through Saturday, according to SoCal Edison’s PSPS online map.

To check the status of an update, utility customers can sign up to receive alerts via sce.com/wildfire/psps-alerts or call 1-800-655-4555.
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and more than 50 other lawmakers are demanding answers from Bank of America surrounding the state Employment Development Department’s latest problem: the freezing and draining of unemployment benefits in EDD accounts.
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
Noah Michael Englerth of Castaic has been missing a month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating him.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
The California Interscholastic Federation or CIF has postponed youth sports competitions including championship events until at least Jan. 1, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and more than 50 other lawmakers are demanding answers from Bank of America surrounding the state Employment Development Department’s latest problem: the freezing and draining of unemployment benefits in EDD accounts.
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
Noah Michael Englerth of Castaic has been missing a month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating him.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
SCV Water ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals were honored with a PRism Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA).
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
What is the most effective way for the city of Santa Clarita to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding?
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Licensed in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction is proudly celebrating their 40th year in business.
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 that L.A. County has ever experienced throughout the pandemic.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
In an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep L.A. County Dining Grant Program on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12:00 a.m.
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation announced Monday Alina Bokde as the department’s Chief Deputy Director.
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to attain more local control of the development of accessory dwelling units through a proposed update of its development code and an ordinance.
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
COC Theatre Department Presents Pandemic-Themed Production
Bringing‌ ‌to‌ ‌life‌ ‌the‌ ‌national‌ ‌conversation‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌trials‌ ‌and‌ ‌tribulations‌ ‌of‌ ‌2020,‌ the College ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Canyons‌ ‌Theatre‌ ‌Department‌ will present its ‌devised‌ ‌production‌ ‌“Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments,”‌ ‌on December 4-5.
COC Theatre Department Presents Pandemic-Themed Production
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event held Friday, Nov. 20
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) is launching its year-end giving campaign Tuesday, Dec. 1, which is “Giving Tuesday,” the global day of generosity.
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this month, I encourage you to visit Old Town Newhall.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Knowing the need would be great over the holiday, the William S. Hart Union High School District, in partnership with the District’s food service management company – Sodexo, distributed 39,420 meals on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to families at each campus.
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases Surge Past 400K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases Surge Past 400K
Christy Smith Concedes to Mike Garcia in CA-25 Congressional Race
Democratic candidate Christy Smith on Monday conceded her loss in the 25th District Congressional race to incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.
Christy Smith Concedes to Mike Garcia in CA-25 Congressional Race
Wind Chill Forecast Prompts SCV Cold Weather Alert Friday, Saturday
A cold-weather alert will be in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley Friday and Saturday due to a National Weather Service wind chill forecast of temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wind Chill Forecast Prompts SCV Cold Weather Alert Friday, Saturday
Dec. 2: DFY in SCV Parent Workshop on ‘A Zooming World’
To help equip parents for success during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita and Education Consultant Renee Marshall are teaming up to bring the community another DFY in SCV virtual Parent Engagement Workshop on Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
Dec. 2: DFY in SCV Parent Workshop on ‘A Zooming World’
Dec. 1: Proposed Henry Mayo Hospital Expansion on Planning Panel Agenda
A proposed Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion is among the items on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission's agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m.
Dec. 1: Proposed Henry Mayo Hospital Expansion on Planning Panel Agenda
