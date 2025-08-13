Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague

Ten‑year‑old Santa Clarita resident Geo Gan brought home Bronze for Team USA in the inaugural Junior (U16) division at the World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 in Prague.

Competing against 44 others, including teens up to six years older, 10‑year‑old delivered under pressure on the sport’s biggest stage. Earlier this summer, he captured the U.S. National Sport 1A (ages 10–12) title in Las Vegas (June 29).

“When they called my name, I felt surprised, excited, and proud,” Geo said. “Right before I walked on, I was nervous enough to feel out of my body—but once the music hit, the fun took over.”

Geo’s path to Prague began with a souvenir wooden yo‑yo from a 2024 family trip. Only sixteen months later, daily practice turned curiosity into consistency. He now trains about two–three hours a day, with a focus on clean execution and advanced slack elements like the 3.5–4.5 hook family. He credits mentors Hunter Feuerstein, Justin Dauer, Gentry Stein, and creator‑coach Brandon Vu for encouragement and example.

Results — Junior (U16)

World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 (Prague), Junior Final:

1) Miran Shigematsu (JPN),

2) Geon Hee Lee (KOR),

3) Geo Gan (USA)

Also on the world stage: In the professional 1A Final, Mir Kim (KOR) won gold; Hunter Feuerstein (USA) earned silver.

