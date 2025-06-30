Santa Clarita 10-Year-Old Wins US Yo-Yo Title

Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan from Santa Clarita captured the U.S. Sport 1A (10-12) Yo-Yo Championship in Las Vegas on June 29.

Gan first picked up a souvenir wooden Yo‑Yo on a family trip to Niagara Falls during the April 2024 solar eclipse. Just fourteen months later, on June 28 in Las Vegas, he captured the Sport 1A (ages 10‑12) National Championship, his third-straight first place finish on the sport‑division circuit.

Geo’s fascination with things that spin started at age two, when he dismantled discarded electronics to harvest their tiny motors. A lightsaber phase at six and sword practice until eight refined his hand‑eye coordination. But yo‑yoing, discovered by chance, became the perfect outlet: equal parts engineering puzzle and performance art.

Back home, Geo has turned recess into a spin‑zone, inspiring dozens of classmates to join his lunchtime Yo‑Yo Club, an off‑screen, community‑building space where students swap tricks and trade Yo‑Yos.

“Yo‑yoing channels my energy into focus and creativity,” Geo explains. “Anyone can start with one Yo‑Yo and a little curiosity.”

Founded in 1993, the National Yo‑Yo Contest crowns America’s best across multiple play styles and age groups. The 2025 event featured 25 Sport 1A finalists alongside the nation’s elite professionals. Full results and event details can be found at https://nationalyoyocontest. com/2025-results/.

