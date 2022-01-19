Santa Clarita 2022 Cowboy Festival Cancelled

By City of Santa Clarita

Due to L.A. County Department of Public Health restrictions and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city of Santa Clarita “regretfully” is announcing the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the city’s spokesperson.

The current county public health mandates regarding vaccination requirements for staff, volunteers, performers and vendors make it unfeasible to hold the event this year.

However, the city will still host a western-themed SENSES Block Party, an induction of honorees into the Walk of Western Stars and a family-friendly event with activities, food and performances from some of the bands who have played at the Cowboy Festival in the past. Details are still in the works, according to Carrie Lujan, the city of Sant Clarita’s public information officer.

Traditionally held in April at William S. Hart Park in Newhall, the Cowboy Festival is a large-scale community event that welcomes thousands of residents and visitors each year to celebrate Santa Clarita’s rich Western heritage.

For more information about the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

