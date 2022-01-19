2021 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival usually features everything from champion trick roper Dave Thornbury, above, to mechanical bull rides, champion gunslingers, intertribal dances, Western-type vittles and wares, and lots of music. | Signal file photo.

Santa Clarita 2022 Cowboy Festival Cancelled

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Due to L.A. County Department of Public Health restrictions and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the city of Santa Clarita “regretfully” is announcing the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the city’s spokesperson.

The current county public health mandates regarding vaccination requirements for staff, volunteers, performers and vendors make it unfeasible to hold the event this year.

However, the city will still host a western-themed SENSES Block Party, an induction of honorees into the Walk of Western Stars and a family-friendly event with activities, food and performances from some of the bands who have played at the Cowboy Festival in the past. Details are still in the works, according to Carrie Lujan, the city of Sant Clarita’s public information officer.

Traditionally held in April at William S. Hart Park in Newhall, the Cowboy Festival is a large-scale community event that welcomes thousands of residents and visitors each year to celebrate Santa Clarita’s rich Western heritage.

For more information about the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : Santa Clarita 2022 Cowboy Festival Cancelled


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Tuesday Covid Roundup: Omicron Continues to Surge as ICU Admissions Rise in LA County

    Tuesday Covid Roundup: Omicron Continues to Surge as ICU Admissions Rise in LA County

    2 hours ago
  • LA County Department of Parks, Recreation Seeks to Hire Over 250 Lifeguards

    LA County Department of Parks, Recreation Seeks to Hire Over 250 Lifeguards

    2 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita 2022 Cowboy Festival Cancelled

    Santa Clarita 2022 Cowboy Festival Cancelled

    2 hours ago
  • LA County DCBA Temporarily Pausing In-Person Services

    LA County DCBA Temporarily Pausing In-Person Services

    5 hours ago
  • Feb. 3 Winter Games Trivia Contest at The Cube

    Feb. 3 Winter Games Trivia Contest at The Cube

    5 hours ago
  • COC Citizens Oversight Committee Affirms Audits of College Bond Spending

    COC Citizens Oversight Committee Affirms Audits of College Bond Spending

    6 hours ago
  • Fred Gruchalla, Veterans’ Advocate, Named Veteran of the Year

    Fred Gruchalla, Veterans’ Advocate, Named Veteran of the Year

    6 hours ago
  • Zonta SCV Accepting Applications for Wrage Scholarship

    Zonta SCV Accepting Applications for Wrage Scholarship

    7 hours ago
  • Smyth Drive Office Building in Highridge Business Park Sells for Over $2.6M

    Smyth Drive Office Building in Highridge Business Park Sells for Over $2.6M

    9 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)

    20 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.