Santa Clarita 2024 Volunteer Impact Annual Report

The city of Santa Clarita 2024 Volunteer Impact Report has been released reflecting the impact that volunteers have on life in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In 2024, 5,678 volunteers worked a total of 39, 131 volunteer hours through the Santa Clarita Volunteers program. The dollar value of volunteer hours worked in 2024 totals $1.51 million.

Scout projects accomplished in 2024 include:

New features were added to enhance the Santa Clarita Archery Range, including 13 archery stands and three wooden puncheon bridges to elevate the trail across areas with poor drainage, thus making it safer for trail users when it rains.

A mini library was built and installed at Towsley Canyon’s parking lot, helping promote a love for reading and community engagement

A bridge was installed and the trail cleared and widened at the Newhall Pass Open Space.

Enhanced Heritage Park by planting a tree as part of Earth Arbor Day, fostering a sense of community pride and environmental awareness.

Improved the looks of Avenue Stanford by spreading mulch.

Among the accomplishments attained by volunteers working on open spaces and trails:

8.3 miles of new trails designed and built in the Rivendale Park and Open Space, East Walker Ranch Open Space and Newhall Pass Open Space.

New trail created in the newly-acquired open space, formerly the Regan property, at Rivendale Park and Open Space, connecting city open space to MRCA open space.

1.7 miles of trails built and maintained in the Santa Clarita Archery Range at Haskell Canyon Open Space.

47 miles of trails maintained in various open spaces, including the new Pioneer Oil Trail that connects the Pioneer Oil Park and Pine Street Trailhead in the Gates Family Wildlife Preserve, as well as the Taylor, Elder, Uncle Remi, Shadow Glen, Cabin and Heritage Trails.

Successful outdoor restoration projects at Golden Valley Ranch and Elsmere Canyon Open Spaces, including removing more than 17 bags of weeds and invasive plants to help reduce fire risks and make room for native plants to naturally grow and planting 245 native plants, 75% of which are growing well and are watered regularly.

Positively impacted the Grit Obstacle Course Race at East Walker Ranch by clearing the trail to make sure it was safe for race participants.

A long-time trail volunteer generously donated a Volunteers trailer where equipment and tools for trail projects are now stored and can be readily and conveniently delivered to project locations in various open spaces.

The Santa clarita Public Library also benefit from volunteers:

Volunteers played an integral part in making the Summer Reading Program a success and a delightful experience for over 2,000 program participants.

Teen Advisory Board members helped develop and implement teen library programs, craft marketing strategies and curate engaging book displays.

Raised funds for library programs through bag sales and maintained the Friends of the Library Bookstore.

Helped promote a love for reading and literacy through events like Dia de los Niños/Día de los Libros, Teen Fan Fest, and Family Literacy Festival, among others.

Provided students and community members opportunities to practice their English in a relaxed environment through volunteer-led programs, such as the English Conversation Club, Spanish Conversation Club, and the new Teen English Conversation Club.

Ensured public spaces and high-touch surfaces were sanitary for library patrons through the Tween Clean-Up projects for students aged 11-14.

Volunteers also assisted Santa Clarita’s community beautification efforts:

12,555 pounds of trash and debris were picked up from a portion of the Santa Clara River at the annual River Rally, bringing the event’s historic total to 499,651 pounds.

Improved the appearance of Bouquet Canyon Road, from Seco Canyon Road to Alamagordo Road and Avenue Stanford, from Avenue Hall to Vanderbilt Way, by spreading mulch.

Beautified the Chuck Pontius Commuter-Rail Trail by picking up trash.

Painted 25,000 square feet of walls under the Soledad Canyon Road overpass, using 100 gallons of paint.

Enhanced neighborhoods, paseos, and trails by removing litter and debris during the annual Neighborhood Clean-Up.

The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub also offered Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits the opportunity to attract volunteers to assist with fundraising events.

The city of Santa Clarita was honored with the 2024 Organizational Excellence Award by the Municipal Management Association of Southern California. This award is presented to a public agency whose accomplishments have significantly contributed to the advancement of local government service or otherwise improved the quality of service provided to the community. This was reflected in events such as

the River Rally, Graffiti Removal Day and Make a Difference Day.

City officials credited Santa Clarita volunteers’ dedicated efforts and contributions to the community which helped the city earn the award.

You can view the video showcasing Santa Clarita volunteers and the 2024 Organizational Excellence Award by the Municipal Management Association of Southern California at www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYoNhbe-iXo.

To volunteer in the Santa Clarita Valley visit https://santaclaritavolunteers.com/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...