1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Santa Clarita Adopting Several Legislative Positions, Including One Federal
| Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
City Hall

As part of its legislative platform and commitment to adopting positions on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority, the Santa Clarita City Council recently reviewed and took positions on five state bills and one federal bill at its regular meeting on July 13, 2021. The bills center on the topics of trail connectivity and wildlife protection, local land use authority, zoning laws and more.

The City Council supported S. 1769, which is a federal bill that proposes to expand the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area to enhance trail connectivity and the wildlife corridor in the Santa Clarita Valley. The City Council also supported Senate Bill 619, a state bill that would delay the state from the ability to impose a penalty on local governments that may not be in compliance with recently adopted CalRecycle guidelines.

The City Council also adopted a position on four other pieces of state legislation. Senate Bill 12 would allow state agencies to preempt local land use authority. Senate Bill 262 would waive monetary bail for misdemeanors and some felonies. Senate Bill 679 would establish a new governing board in Los Angeles County that would have the authority to raise and allocate new revenue through a special tax, subject to voter approval. Senate Bill 778 would require local governments to approve the conversion of commercial or retail space into a residential accessory dwelling unit, without any conditions or the option to refuse the conversion. The City Council opposed these four bills.

Residents can review these bills and a copy of the City’s position letters by visiting the City’s Legislation website at santa-clarita.com/Legislation. Residents may also submit a letter in support of or opposition to a piece of legislation by connecting with their federal or state representative using the contacting information at santa-clarita.com/Representatives.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Masks are once again set to be required for Los Angeles County residents indoors — regardless of vaccination status — starting Sunday, county Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday.
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Increases at Alarming Rate; SCV Cases Total 28,705
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three new deaths and 1,537 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,705 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Increases at Alarming Rate; SCV Cases Total 28,705
LACoFD Dispatched to Pitchess After Reports of Possible Riot; At Least 30 Injured
A “large fight” involving individuals at Pitchess Detention Center resulted in more than 30 injuries and multiple ambulances being dispatched Thursday.
LACoFD Dispatched to Pitchess After Reports of Possible Riot; At Least 30 Injured
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control
A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals.
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control
Zonta Contributes $25K for New Women’s Lounge at Bridge to Home
The Zonta Club of SCV Foundation announces sponsorship of a new Women’s Lounge to be featured in Bridge to Home’s new shelter for women experiencing homelessness which is now in development.
Zonta Contributes $25K for New Women’s Lounge at Bridge to Home
Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires
Two brush fires broke out in Newhall on Thursday, prompting a quick response from Los Angeles County Fire Department ground and air units.
Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires
Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials' forum, "Latino Leaders in Politics," hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.
Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit
Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit "Enraptured by Nature" from Thursday, Aug. 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.
Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit
Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.
Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
This fall, College of the Canyons will be doing more than welcoming students back into classrooms, it will also be putting a lot of them on payroll.
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 9 new deaths and 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,648 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Santa Clarita families are being invited to have a "Magical Summer" morning this July, to join an event hosted by the city, the Santa Clarita Public Library  and the Include Everyone Project SCV. 
Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’
Fire officials with Angeles National Forest raised the fire danger level from "very high" to "extreme". 
Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’
Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death
Grief counselors are at Castaic High School Wednesday after a 16-year-old student died in his home Tuesday.
Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death
Recent COC Graduate Wins First Place Scholarship From American Association For Paralegal Education
A recent College of the Canyons Graduate has been recognized and awarded by the American Association for Paralegal Education Lambda Epsilon Chi National Honor Society, giving her a scholarship for her submitted essay. 
Recent COC Graduate Wins First Place Scholarship From American Association For Paralegal Education
Sand Canyon Resort Denial Upheld By City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to uphold the decision of the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, which denied the Sand Canyon Resort plan last month with a 5-0 vote.
Sand Canyon Resort Denial Upheld By City Council
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting three shows aimed to entertain children through the month of July, all for free.
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Supes Delay Vote on Camps Scudder, Scott
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors delayed the vote on a motion Tuesday that would create a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
Supes Delay Vote on Camps Scudder, Scott
