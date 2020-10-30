Santa Clarita Announces Final Parks Passport Adventure

The city of Santa Clarita announced the third and final family-friendly Parks Passport Adventure which is set to run throughout the month of November.

The Parks Passport Adventure invites residents to explore a new selection of Santa Clarita parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize. The last passport edition will run from November 1 through November 30. Collect the final passport edition and continue exploring your community parks.

Each Parks Passport Adventure edition features instructions and a list of parks where players will search for letters at each park.

Some of the parks featured in the final edition include Central Park, Veterans Historical Plaza, Golden Valley Park and Plum Canyon Park. Every letter can be found on a colorful Sammy Clarita graphic within each listed park.

Once you have tracked every letter in every listed park, unscramble the message and submit it to reservation@santa-clarita.com along with your name and address.

This Parks Passport Adventure is a family-friendly option to supplement the city’s current 35 Parks Challenge. The past two editions of the adventure have allowed families from all over Santa Clarita to safely explore the parks throughout the Santa Clarita community while making fun memories along the way.

To learn more about the Parks Passport Adventure or to download your passport, visit the city of Santa Clarita virtual rec center website or contact the reservations office at reservation@santa-clarita.com or 661-250-3710.