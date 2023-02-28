header image

1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Santa Clarita Archery Range is Closed Due to Storm Damage
| Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
archery range

Due to the washout of the access road in Haskell Canyon Open Space, the city of Santa Clarita’s Archery Range is closed until further notice.

Heavy runoff from the recent rains washed out the road and repairs cannot be made until water stops flowing in the creek and the soil dries out enough to be compacted.

An update will be posted when the archery range is reopened.
