Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces Deadlines for Student Scholarships

The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) provides scholarships to student artists in our community, available to all high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.

· Students must be graduating seniors with plans to continue their education in the arts field.

· The Association awards three scholarships: $1000, $750 and $500.

· During a 20-minute interview, students should be prepared to include written or oral synopses of artwork if presented via electronic device. Additionally, if physical artwork is unavailable, it may be represented through photographs.

· Winners will be asked to have their artwork available for display at the Awards Ceremony.

Applicants should note the following important dates:

· April 13 Deadline to register for an interview

· April 20, 21, and 22 Interview dates (after school hours)

· May 18 Awards Ceremony at Barnes and Noble 6:30 P.M.

To schedule an interview, students must submit their application by email or text Lynda Frautnick:

Text: (661) 714-4507

Email: lyndafrautnick@yahoo.com

Please include the following information:

Name

High School

Contact information of the applicant

Post high school plans if known

Preferred date of interview (we will try to accommodate)