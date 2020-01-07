[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
| Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020
Scott Walker Walking in My Shoes

Santa Clarita Artists’ Association (SCAA) new exhibit, “Time to Reflect,” runs from Jan. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 16.

Come to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

“Time to Reflect is about art representing inner and outer resolutions, physical reflections, self-discovery or looking back on the past,” according to Mardio Georgio, Gallery Chair. Wall paintings, jewelry, decor items, one-of-a-kind gift items, small and miniature pieces will be available for purchase.

Artists will provide live demonstrations on selected days throughout the show. A sample of art is shown here:
• Contemplation “is the inner reflection…This work moves as you sit with it. The design of the shapes create the illusion of movement,” said Chrystal Walker.
• Peaceful Sunrise – “A couple of my favorite landscape subjects to paint are sunrise and sunset, especially when they reflect off water,” said Mardilan Georgio. See: www.mardilanleegeorgio.com
• Walking in My Shoes is a photograph by Scott Parker. “The image symbolizes a child walking in the foot steps of the father and the tree stump is the family foundation.” See: https://scott-parker.pixels.com/featured/walking-in-my-shoes-scott-parker.html
• Tiber River at Night – Laurie Morgan says: “The Tiber is the heartbeat of Rome. The view from any bridge is spectacular or romantic. I walked along the river or over a bridge every day I was there. See www.lauriemorgan.biz.
• Only Sixteen shows Bonny Butler’s whimsical, loose-style and the creation of animated and bold colors, shapes and form. See https://www.instagram.com/bonnysue1and www.facebook.com/bonnybutlerart
• Standing Still “is a graphite, a meditation on the passing of time and the persistence of belief.” The print is available on FineArtAmerica.com/MikeFarrell.
• I-Apologize is a pastel painting of two little girls. “I walked in and couldn’t help taking a snapshot of these girls who just had a spat. One was apologizing to the other, asking to be friends again,” said Olga Kaczmar. See: fineartamerica.com/profiles/olga-kaczmar
• San Simeon, 2nd Honeymoon. This is a photograph of upper patio at San Simeon where my husband and I had a second honeymoon in 2014,” saod Dody Rogers.
• Intertwined: “Enjoying music through dance is a way to join together all minds towards peace and joy. If everyone danced the world would be a better place,” said Meressa Naftulin.

Other artists include: Cheryl Prather, Susan Contreras, Ken Lubas, and Phillip Lehman.

SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main.

New Hours:
Senses Thursday; Fridays 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Saturday 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Signs along Main Street will announce gallery openings.

SCAA, the only nonprofit fineart association in Santa Clarita since 1989, can be viewed on www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.
Bonny Butler

Chrystal Walker

Dody Rodgers

Mardilan Georgio

Meressa Naftulin

Olga Kaczmar I Apologize

Mike Farrell
