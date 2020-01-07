Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit

Santa Clarita Artists’ Association (SCAA) new exhibit, “Time to Reflect,” runs from Jan. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 16.
Come to a free reception to meet the artists on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
“Time to Reflect is about art representing inner and outer resolutions, physical reflections, self-discovery or looking back on the past,” according to Mardio Georgio, Gallery Chair. Wall paintings, jewelry, decor items, one-of-a-kind gift items, small and miniature pieces will be available for purchase.
Artists will provide live demonstrations on selected days throughout the show. A sample of art is shown here:
• Contemplation “is the inner reflection…This work moves as you sit with it. The design of the shapes create the illusion of movement,” said Chrystal Walker.
• Peaceful Sunrise – “A couple of my favorite landscape subjects to paint are sunrise and sunset, especially when they reflect off water,” said Mardilan Georgio. See: www.mardilanleegeorgio.com
• Walking in My Shoes is a photograph by Scott Parker. “The image symbolizes a child walking in the foot steps of the father and the tree stump is the family foundation.” See: https://scott-parker.pixels.com/featured/walking-in-my-shoes-scott-parker.html
• Tiber River at Night – Laurie Morgan says: “The Tiber is the heartbeat of Rome. The view from any bridge is spectacular or romantic. I walked along the river or over a bridge every day I was there. See www.lauriemorgan.biz.
• Only Sixteen shows Bonny Butler’s whimsical, loose-style and the creation of animated and bold colors, shapes and form. See https://www.instagram.com/bonnysue1and www.facebook.com/bonnybutlerart
• Standing Still “is a graphite, a meditation on the passing of time and the persistence of belief.” The print is available on FineArtAmerica.com/MikeFarrell.
• I-Apologize is a pastel painting of two little girls. “I walked in and couldn’t help taking a snapshot of these girls who just had a spat. One was apologizing to the other, asking to be friends again,” said Olga Kaczmar. See: fineartamerica.com/profiles/olga-kaczmar
• San Simeon, 2nd Honeymoon. This is a photograph of upper patio at San Simeon where my husband and I had a second honeymoon in 2014,” saod Dody Rogers.
• Intertwined: “Enjoying music through dance is a way to join together all minds towards peace and joy. If everyone danced the world would be a better place,” said Meressa Naftulin.
Other artists include: Cheryl Prather, Susan Contreras, Ken Lubas, and Phillip Lehman.
SCAA Art Gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Old Town Newhall, between Railroad and Main.
New Hours:
Senses Thursday; Fridays 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Saturday 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Signs along Main Street will announce gallery openings.
