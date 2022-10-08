Santa Clarita Artists Association Needs Immediate Help Writing Grants

Each year the Santa Clarita Artists Association applies for several state and local art grants. The money received from these grants helps support the SCAA Gallery with the $1,000 monthly rent, storage unit $350 rent, as well as provide for professional artists’ speaker fees at free general meetings which cost $100 a monthly in rental fees, community art events such as the 2021 high school student exhibit and more.

The SCAA desperately need someone to step up and write two grants. The deadline is approaching quickly.

If we do not apply or receive these grants the SCAA may not be able to provide free events or opportunities in the upcoming year, said Sandy Fisher, SCAA treasurer.

Please contact Sandy Fisher today at Sandyfisherfineart@gmail.com for more details and links to the grant information.

Thank you for becoming more involved and volunteering, the Santa Clarita Artists Association

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...