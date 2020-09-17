Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival

Here is a list of Santa Clarita arts-related virtual and in-person events through October:

ARTober is almost here.

Virtually and in-person starting Thursday, Oct. 1:



In celebration of October being National Arts and Humanities Month, the city of Santa Clarita hosts ARTober every year, offering free arts and humanities festivities throughout the month of October in the City of Santa Clarita. ARTober is a full-month celebration of the Arts.

And while COVID-19 has definitely changed the way we are doing things this year, there is still a full month of virtual, online and in-person events to celebrate ARTober, and we hope you join us! In the works are Saturday-sessions for the Arts Symposium, a new public art unveiling, virtual escape room fun, an Old Town Newhall scavenger hunt, open submissions for Sidewalk Poetry 2021, new art galleries and the list goes on.

Follow us at ARTSINSCV on Facebook for all the latest Arts Events in Santa Clarita year-round, and check back often [here] for updates on everything happening during ARTober this year.

New Galleries and New Calls for Artists

Art never stops.



Despite our local galleries having limited in-person options for viewing, all Santa Clarita galleries remain ‘open’ for virtual viewing. You can see all the current exhibitions [here], with the newest ‘ABC Canvas’ going live this weekend. 26 artists have produced 26 original pieces, each representing a letter of the alphabet. The original art is now installed at the First Floor Gallery at City Hall.

There are also two current Calls For Artists available for submissions. ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ will be featured at the First Floor Gallery at City Hall starting in December and the Town Center Art Space is currently accepting applications for the 2021 season. Details and deadlines for all Santa Clarita art opportunities can be seen [here].

SOS Theatre Fest

Virtually at The MAIN

Every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 16



Currently underway is Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest, an ongoing 8-week online theatre festival. These modern plays, all with a theme of Social Media, include radio plays, staged readings, original one-act comedies and more. Every week sees a new show and cast, starting Tuesdays with ‘MAINcast Interviews’ featuring chat with directors, actors and production crew on The MAIN’s Facebook page at 7:00 p.m. On Friday nights, the productions go live on Zoom. After the Friday night show there is an ‘Audience Talkback’ where the audience is encouraged to participate and interact with the cast and crew. All shows start at 7:00 p.m. and all are free. Check out all the upcoming shows [here].

Friday, Sept. 18 – Left to Our Own Devices – Live Production

Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Pants Optional; Or What Lies Beneath – MAINcast Interviews

Friday, Sept. 25 – Pants Optional; Or What Lies Beneath – LIVE Zoom Event

Tuesday, Sept. 29 – Prometheus Online – MAINcast Interviews