Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Features New Online October Events

California (e)Scape Challenge
Start the month off on the right foot by discovering public art as part of ARTober in Santa Clarita! Beginning Thursday, October 1, residents can take part in the California (e)Scape Challenge, the newest virtual escape room that challenges residents to solve puzzles related to art in Santa Clarita.
The latest Santa Clarita public art piece, “California Scape,” is due to be unveiled on Thursday, Oct. 15 and the artist has asked you to help get everything ready for the big event. Unfortunately, everything you need has been scattered around the City! Using clues to solve puzzles, your goal is to track down all the items and make it to the unveiling on time. Get started now.
Bingo Night
Join us for our first Zoom bingo night live from home on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:00 p.m. Play four rounds of Bingo where winners will receive gift cards to local businesses. Sign up now.
Scarecrow Alley Competition
The City is looking for individuals, businesses and non-profit groups to participate in Scarecrow Alley, a new community scarecrow decorating competition! Participants are encouraged to create their own scarecrows, which will be displayed at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex for a public viewing on Saturday, October 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Participation is free and prizes will be awarded to the judges’ favorites! Submit an application to participate by Monday, Oct. 19. Sign up now.
Run Santa Clarita
You’ve spent hours outside this summer, racking up countless miles on off-street trails, sidewalks and paseos, but are all those miles just a number sitting in your fitness tracker? If so, now is your chance to turn your mileage into rewards by registering for the city of Santa Clarita’s Run Santa Clarita virtual race series! One weekend each in October, November and December are designated for Run Santa Clarita, where registrants will complete at least a 5K on a route of their choosing and submit their times. Each race you do earns a medal that can connect with the others to create one large overall event medal for your collection! Sign up now.
Many Mile Challenge
How many miles can you run before 2021? Every elementary school in the city of Santa Clarita is encouraged to participate and compete against one another to be the school with the most miles at the end of the challenge and win a pizza party at home. Students are invited to register and complete as many miles as possible to win individual prizes for reaching milestones. Sign up now.
Virtual 90’s Trivia Night
Jump around, remember to feed your Tomagotchi and find your collection of “Goosebumps” as you get ready to compete in the ultimate game of ‘90s Pop Culture trivia! Join the live event on Facebook by connecting with the city of Santa Clarita events page. The ‘90s Pop Culture trivia competition will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. Sign up now.
Popular events from September are still available to complete:
Economic development services for arts-oriented small businesses, galleries and more are on the priority list for the 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan, a report Santa Clarita City Council members reviewed Tuesday.
Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will enable elementary schools to begin applying for a waiver to reopen grades TK-2 in schools, prioritizing schools with a high number of low-income students.
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
Smoke from a brush fire dubbed the Martindale Fire in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir was visible from areas in the Santa Clarita Valley shortly after the blaze broke out Monday afternoon, quickly burning 200 acres and threatening structures.
The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1 million Monday afternoon, a grim milestone in a pandemic that caught much of the world unprepared for a health crisis and left economies reeling, convulsed politics and fundamentally altered the world.
Newhall resident Daniel Bradley, a Vietnam veteran and Gold Star son, had the chance to fly to Washington, D.C., to attend a reception at the White House Sunday to honor Gold Star families and their loved ones who’ve died in service.
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, advocating for the thousands of constituents still in the queue waiting for their unemployment benefits, is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to rethink a two-week pause on new EDD claims.
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Sunday Santa Clarita Valley public junior highs and high schools will not reopen in October, pushing the potential timeline for partial reopening to Nov. 13.
