Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 29
1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Features New Online October Events
| Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020

While in-person events may be postponed for the time being, the city of Santa Clarita events team is bringing you virtual and physically distanced happenings to fill the void.

All online events and home activities can be found by visiting the city of Santa Clarita’s Virtual Rec Center and clicking the “Arts and Events” tab or visiting the city of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook.

California (e) Scape Challenge

California (e)Scape Challenge
Start the month off on the right foot by discovering public art as part of ARTober in Santa Clarita! Beginning Thursday, October 1, residents can take part in the California (e)Scape Challenge, the newest virtual escape room that challenges residents to solve puzzles related to art in Santa Clarita.

The latest Santa Clarita public art piece, “California Scape,” is due to be unveiled on Thursday, Oct. 15 and the artist has asked you to help get everything ready for the big event. Unfortunately, everything you need has been scattered around the City! Using clues to solve puzzles, your goal is to track down all the items and make it to the unveiling on time. Get started now.

Bingo Night

Bingo Night
Join us for our first Zoom bingo night live from home on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:00 p.m. Play four rounds of Bingo where winners will receive gift cards to local businesses. Sign up now.

Scarecrow Alley Competition

Scarecrow Alley Competition
The City is looking for individuals, businesses and non-profit groups to participate in Scarecrow Alley, a new community scarecrow decorating competition! Participants are encouraged to create their own scarecrows, which will be displayed at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex for a public viewing on Saturday, October 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Participation is free and prizes will be awarded to the judges’ favorites! Submit an application to participate by Monday, Oct. 19. Sign up now.

Run Santa Clarita

Run Santa Clarita
You’ve spent hours outside this summer, racking up countless miles on off-street trails, sidewalks and paseos, but are all those miles just a number sitting in your fitness tracker? If so, now is your chance to turn your mileage into rewards by registering for the city of Santa Clarita’s Run Santa Clarita virtual race series! One weekend each in October, November and December are designated for Run Santa Clarita, where registrants will complete at least a 5K on a route of their choosing and submit their times. Each race you do earns a medal that can connect with the others to create one large overall event medal for your collection! Sign up now.

Many Mile Challenge

Many Mile Challenge
How many miles can you run before 2021? Every elementary school in the city of Santa Clarita is encouraged to participate and compete against one another to be the school with the most miles at the end of the challenge and win a pizza party at home. Students are invited to register and complete as many miles as possible to win individual prizes for reaching milestones. Sign up now.

Virtual 90s Trivia

Virtual 90’s Trivia Night
Jump around, remember to feed your Tomagotchi and find your collection of “Goosebumps” as you get ready to compete in the ultimate game of ‘90s Pop Culture trivia! Join the live event on Facebook by connecting with the city of Santa Clarita events page. The ‘90s Pop Culture trivia competition will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m. Sign up now.

Popular events from September are still available to complete:

Wild West Escape Room

Old Town Newhall Scavenger Hunt

Backyard Campout

Harry Potter Themed Party
%d bloggers like this: