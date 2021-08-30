header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 30
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
| Monday, Aug 30, 2021
Artist Opportunities

The city of Santa Clarita has released a sneak peek of upcoming arts-related events.

Call For Artists

Fine Craft Show

Around the World Holiday Traditions

The city of Santa Clarita is looking for artists for two new opportunities.

The 30th Annual Fine Craft Show will be integrated into the city of Santa Clarita’s Light Up Main Street Celebration, happening on Saturday, Nov. 20. Fine Craft Show Lane will feature twenty high-end crafters and artists booths with handmade products for sale. Vendor applications will go through a juror panel process. Artists will be juried for quality, artistry and balance to the show. All mediums welcome.

The exhibit “Around the World Holiday Traditions” will showcase the artistic depictions of different cultural holiday celebrations and traditions that fall between Nov. 1 and Jan. 7. Examples include Las Posadas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, Christmas (Santa), Chinese New Year, Dia de Los Muertos, Ramadan, and more. Entries can include, but are not limited to, paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography, and textiles.

More details for both opportunities [here].

Mission Opera

Mission Opera

“The Old Maid & the Thief”

“El Teléfono”

Friday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Sept. 12

Mission Opera will present two short made-for-TV operas by as their season opener on through at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. will be sung in English with Spanish subtitles and will feature a special guest, , while (known as “The Telephone”) will be sung as a World Premiere in Spanish with English subtitles.

Senses Block Party

Coming soon!

SENSES at Old Town Newhall, Thursday, Sept. 16

Take a trip to Downtown Las Vegas as Old Town Newhall transforms into Fremont Street for the next SENSES Block Party! The party takes place on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Try your luck at the outdoor casino featuring live entertainment, iconic Vegas thrills, and adult beverages from the on-street bar hosted by Eighth & Rail. Dance to live music by Fast Times and get ready for themed activities and games. You might even win two tickets to the SENSES Zipline which will be open for one night only.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
Monday, Aug 30, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita has released a sneak peek of upcoming arts-related events.
FULL STORY...

Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’

Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
Monday, Aug 30, 2021
In honor of its season opener, Mission Opera will present two short made-for-TV operas by Gian Carlo Menotti, Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, at The MAIN in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN

“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN starting next month. 
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
Monday, Aug 23, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 23 - Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist

Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Longtime Santa Clarita resident Rodger Howard has a lot of stories to tell after spending more than 30 years covering Los Angeles news as a photojournalist
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
The city of Santa Clarita has released a sneak peek of upcoming arts-related events.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
In honor of its season opener, Mission Opera will present two short made-for-TV operas by Gian Carlo Menotti, Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, at The MAIN in Newhall.
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
The good news on the local crime picture is that, overall, crime is ever-so-slightly lower from the same time last year, when most of the world was shut down, and violent crimes remain low in Santa Clarita, which points to its crime numbers as why it’s one of the safest places in America.
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
Today in SCV History (Aug. 28)
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 2,789 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,428 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death today, making it the 160th death since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 160th Death; SCV Cases Total 33,428
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searches for Last Minute Matchup
The Valencia Vikings game against the Quartz Hill Royals was canceled Friday due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue involving the Royals. Kickoff had been set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Valencia vs. Quartz Hill Football Game Cancelled, Team Searches for Last Minute Matchup
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii
The West Ranch Wildcats were one of eight schools invited to the Ann Kang Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which invites some of the top varsity girls’ teams in the country and is one of the largest volleyball tournaments in the state of Hawaii.
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Competes at Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii
D.A. Declines Case Against Sand Canyon Trespassing Suspect; No Case Presented Against Retired Detective Who Shot Him
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file a case against the man accused of trespassing in a Sand Canyon neighborhood earlier this year, and D.A. officials said there had been no case presented to them regarding the retired detective who shot him.
D.A. Declines Case Against Sand Canyon Trespassing Suspect; No Case Presented Against Retired Detective Who Shot Him
Cierzan Returns to Court, Receives Future Court Date for Murder Case Proceedings
A man accused of killing his uncle and removing his body from a Saugus home returned to court on Thursday.
Cierzan Returns to Court, Receives Future Court Date for Murder Case Proceedings
Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will host the Purple Palooza 5k Color Walk on the morning of Oct. 16 to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk
City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. for the 11th time in recognition of the city's purchasing policies and practices.
City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County to Bolster Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 33,344
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 31 new deaths and 3,266 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,344 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County to Bolster Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 33,344
Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics
Kevin Mather, 39, will be the Santa Clarita Valley’s lone representative in the Paralympics this week, as he’s set to compete in recurve archery for Team USA starting Thursday in Japan.
Santa Clarita Resident Set to Represent Team USA in Tokyo’s Paralympics
L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is debuting its new 24-hour online registration system, ActiveNet.
L.A. County Parks & Rec Debuts 24-Hour Online Registration System
Former Teacher Who Taught Flute Clinics at SCV Schools Sentenced to More Than 15 Years for Production of Child Porn
A former music teacher in Southern California who contracted with several schools, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, to teach music to children was sentenced Thursday to 183 months in federal prison for producing child pornography.
Former Teacher Who Taught Flute Clinics at SCV Schools Sentenced to More Than 15 Years for Production of Child Porn
Local Eighth-Grader Pays it Forward With Eagle Scout Project
It wasn’t hard for Santa Clarita resident and eighth-grader Miranda Sotelo to come up with the perfect community service project.
Local Eighth-Grader Pays it Forward With Eagle Scout Project
L.A. County’s Animal Care, Control Seeking Volunteers for Dog Play Group
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, which includes Castaic Animal Care Center, is recruiting volunteers.
L.A. County’s Animal Care, Control Seeking Volunteers for Dog Play Group
Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
The recent events in Afghanistan and their mental health ramifications for our military community remind us that there are challenges beyond the pandemic.
Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
%d bloggers like this: