Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events

The city of Santa Clarita has released a sneak peek of upcoming arts-related events.

Call For Artists

Fine Craft Show

Around the World Holiday Traditions

The city of Santa Clarita is looking for artists for two new opportunities.

The 30th Annual Fine Craft Show will be integrated into the city of Santa Clarita’s Light Up Main Street Celebration, happening on Saturday, Nov. 20. Fine Craft Show Lane will feature twenty high-end crafters and artists booths with handmade products for sale. Vendor applications will go through a juror panel process. Artists will be juried for quality, artistry and balance to the show. All mediums welcome.

The exhibit “Around the World Holiday Traditions” will showcase the artistic depictions of different cultural holiday celebrations and traditions that fall between Nov. 1 and Jan. 7. Examples include Las Posadas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, Christmas (Santa), Chinese New Year, Dia de Los Muertos, Ramadan, and more. Entries can include, but are not limited to, paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography, and textiles.

More details for both opportunities [here].

Mission Opera

“The Old Maid & the Thief”

“El Teléfono”

Friday, Sept. 10 – Sunday, Sept. 12

Mission Opera will present two short made-for-TV operas by as their season opener on through at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. will be sung in English with Spanish subtitles and will feature a special guest, , while (known as “The Telephone”) will be sung as a World Premiere in Spanish with English subtitles.

Coming soon!

SENSES at Old Town Newhall, Thursday, Sept. 16

Take a trip to Downtown Las Vegas as Old Town Newhall transforms into Fremont Street for the next SENSES Block Party! The party takes place on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Try your luck at the outdoor casino featuring live entertainment, iconic Vegas thrills, and adult beverages from the on-street bar hosted by Eighth & Rail. Dance to live music by Fast Times and get ready for themed activities and games. You might even win two tickets to the SENSES Zipline which will be open for one night only.

