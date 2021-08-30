Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events

The city of Santa Clarita has released a sneak peek of upcoming arts-related events.
Call For Artists
Fine Craft Show
Around the World Holiday Traditions
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for artists for two new opportunities.
The 30th Annual Fine Craft Show will be integrated into the city of Santa Clarita’s Light Up Main Street Celebration, happening on Saturday, Nov. 20. Fine Craft Show Lane will feature twenty high-end crafters and artists booths with handmade products for sale. Vendor applications will go through a juror panel process. Artists will be juried for quality, artistry and balance to the show. All mediums welcome.
The exhibit “Around the World Holiday Traditions” will showcase the artistic depictions of different cultural holiday celebrations and traditions that fall between Nov. 1 and Jan. 7. Examples include Las Posadas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, Christmas (Santa), Chinese New Year, Dia de Los Muertos, Ramadan, and more. Entries can include, but are not limited to, paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography, and textiles.
Coming soon!
SENSES at Old Town Newhall, Thursday, Sept. 16
Take a trip to Downtown Las Vegas as Old Town Newhall transforms into Fremont Street for the next SENSES Block Party! The party takes place on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Try your luck at the outdoor casino featuring live entertainment, iconic Vegas thrills, and adult beverages from the on-street bar hosted by Eighth & Rail. Dance to live music by Fast Times and get ready for themed activities and games. You might even win two tickets to the SENSES Zipline which will be open for one night only.
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
The good news on the local crime picture is that, overall, crime is ever-so-slightly lower from the same time last year, when most of the world was shut down, and violent crimes remain low in Santa Clarita, which points to its crime numbers as why it’s one of the safest places in America.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 2,789 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,428 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death today, making it the 160th death since the pandemic began.
The West Ranch Wildcats were one of eight schools invited to the Ann Kang Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which invites some of the top varsity girls’ teams in the country and is one of the largest volleyball tournaments in the state of Hawaii.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file a case against the man accused of trespassing in a Sand Canyon neighborhood earlier this year, and D.A. officials said there had been no case presented to them regarding the retired detective who shot him.
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. for the 11th time in recognition of the city's purchasing policies and practices.
A former music teacher in Southern California who contracted with several schools, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, to teach music to children was sentenced Thursday to 183 months in federal prison for producing child pornography.
