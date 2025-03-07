Santa Clarita Awarded $1.4M Measure A Grant to Expand Open Space

The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded a $1.4 million Measure A competitive grant from the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District, securing vital funding to expand and protect open space in the Santa Clarita Valley. Santa Clarita was among just 13 projects selected for funding.

“With these grant funds, the city will continue to acquire, preserve and protect open space and further develop our beautiful green belt buffer,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste. “The city looks forward to putting these crucial funds to work, increasing our open spaces for all generations in the future to benefit and enjoy.”

This achievement is part of a historic $17 million investment by the Regional Park and Open Space District, marking the largest parkland expansion effort in its 31-year history.

Measure A funds are derived from an annual special tax on property within Los Angeles County.

Santa Clarita has long prioritized open space preservation and this grant aligns with the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain and expand an extensive greenbelt. With more than 13,000 acres of open space, Santa Clarita remains committed to protecting natural landscapes, providing outdoor recreation opportunities and expanding the network of scenic trails for residents and visitors to enjoy.

For more information on Santa Clarita’s open space areas visit HikeSantaClarita.com.

