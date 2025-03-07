header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 7
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Santa Clarita Awarded $1.4M Measure A Grant to Expand Open Space
| Friday, Mar 7, 2025
open SPACE Quiqley canyon

The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded a $1.4 million Measure A competitive grant from the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District, securing vital funding to expand and protect open space in the Santa Clarita Valley. Santa Clarita was among just 13 projects selected for funding.

“With these grant funds, the city will continue to acquire, preserve and protect open space and further develop our beautiful green belt buffer,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste. “The city looks forward to putting these crucial funds to work, increasing our open spaces for all generations in the future to benefit and enjoy.”

This achievement is part of a historic $17 million investment by the Regional Park and Open Space District, marking the largest parkland expansion effort in its 31-year history.

Measure A funds are derived from an annual special tax on property within Los Angeles County.

Santa Clarita has long prioritized open space preservation and this grant aligns with the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain and expand an extensive greenbelt. With more than 13,000 acres of open space, Santa Clarita remains committed to protecting natural landscapes, providing outdoor recreation opportunities and expanding the network of scenic trails for residents and visitors to enjoy.

For more information on Santa Clarita’s open space areas visit HikeSantaClarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

March 8: Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park of Santa Clarita

March 8: Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park of Santa Clarita
Friday, Mar 7, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita will offer free a Mountain Bike Demo Day at the Bike Park of Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.-noon.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Awarded $1.4M Measure A Grant to Expand Open Space

Santa Clarita Awarded $1.4M Measure A Grant to Expand Open Space
Friday, Mar 7, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded a $1.4 million Measure A competitive grant from the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District, securing vital funding to expand and protect open space in the Santa Clarita Valley. Santa Clarita was among just 13 projects selected for funding.
FULL STORY...

April 19: Volunteer at 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup for Earth Day

April 19: Volunteer at 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup for Earth Day
Thursday, Mar 6, 2025
City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to pre-register for the annual Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day taking place on Saturday, April 19, to join the city in removing litter from local neighborhoods and public spaces.
FULL STORY...

March 15: Unleash Creativity At Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase

March 15: Unleash Creativity At Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase
Thursday, Mar 6, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita invites families, young artists and the entire community to the ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Volunteers Needed for The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Volunteers Needed for The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Thursday, Mar 6, 2025
The 29th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to help make it a success by assisting with different activities.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 8: Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park of Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita will offer free a Mountain Bike Demo Day at the Bike Park of Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.-noon.
March 8: Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park of Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Awarded $1.4M Measure A Grant to Expand Open Space
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded a $1.4 million Measure A competitive grant from the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District, securing vital funding to expand and protect open space in the Santa Clarita Valley. Santa Clarita was among just 13 projects selected for funding.
Santa Clarita Awarded $1.4M Measure A Grant to Expand Open Space
March 8: Include Everyone Project Dining Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Valley Include Everyone Project will offer a dining fundraiser on International Women's Day Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-9 at Apolo Greek Grill in Valencia.
March 8: Include Everyone Project Dining Fundraiser
March 11: Fostering Youth Independence ‘Ally’ Training
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating its eighth year with the theme of “GR8TFULNESS,” acknowledging the many volunteers, donors and community partners who have supported the organization since its founding in 2017. On March 11 a training session will be held for anyone interested in learning more about what being an FYI Ally entails.
March 11: Fostering Youth Independence ‘Ally’ Training
Mustangs Take Down Jimmies in Straight Sets
The No. 1 team in the country took care of business Wednesday night, March 6 as The Master's University men's volleyball team swept the University of Jamestown (ND) Jimmies 25-15, 25-16, 25-22 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Take Down Jimmies in Straight Sets
TMU Men’s Golf Nearly Takes RMC Intercollegiate
The Master's University men's Golf team finished second by just one stroke at the RMC Intercollegiate in Henderson, Nev. on Wednesday, March 5.
TMU Men’s Golf Nearly Takes RMC Intercollegiate
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
LASD Arrests Suspect in Murder of CalArts Student
On Sunday, Feb. 16, The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau detectives located and arrested a suspect related to the Feb. 4, murder of Menghan Zhuang, a student at California Institue of the Arts, which occurred in the city of Newhall.
LASD Arrests Suspect in Murder of CalArts Student
Pilar Schiavo | Statement Condemning Proposed Federal Cuts for VA
In response to proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs by the federal administration, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo issued a statement which is available for press interviews after the legislative session today or by phone and video.
Pilar Schiavo | Statement Condemning Proposed Federal Cuts for VA
March. 21: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, March 21, 9 a.m.- noon.
March. 21: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Principal at West Ranch High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Ramon Zuniga as a new assistant principal at West Ranch High School.
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Principal at West Ranch High School
April 19: Volunteer at 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup for Earth Day
City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to pre-register for the annual Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day taking place on Saturday, April 19, to join the city in removing litter from local neighborhoods and public spaces.
April 19: Volunteer at 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup for Earth Day
Mustangs Fall to Firestorm in GSAC Championship
The Master's University men's basketball team came up just a bit short, 75-77, on Tuesday, March 4 at home against the No. 2 Arizona Christian Firestorm in the GASC Championship final.
Mustangs Fall to Firestorm in GSAC Championship
Laurene Weste | Changing Lives, One Paw at a Time
Throughout my entire life, I have surrounded myself with animals, whether it is my beloved donkey, cattle dogs or horses, animals truly do have incredible personalities and dynamic feelings.
Laurene Weste | Changing Lives, One Paw at a Time
April 11: Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos
Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will host Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos on Friday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m
April 11: Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos
March 15: Unleash Creativity At Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita invites families, young artists and the entire community to the ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
March 15: Unleash Creativity At Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase
Volunteers Needed for The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
The 29th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to help make it a success by assisting with different activities.
Volunteers Needed for The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Purchase Tickets for Annual Man, Woman of the Year Gala
Ticket sales for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year event are now open. Don't miss out on this celebration Friday, May 2 honoring exceptional individuals who make a difference in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Purchase Tickets for Annual Man, Woman of the Year Gala
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
March 7: ‘The Nostalgic Radio Show’ at The MAIN
The Nostalgic Radio Show is making its annual return to The MAIN (24266 Main Street) with two rollicking fun evenings on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8.
March 7: ‘The Nostalgic Radio Show’ at The MAIN
COC Employee Named 2025 CISOA Rising Star
When a cyber-attack hit a local elementary school district in 2024, Hsiawen Hull, executive director of infrastructure and information security at College of the Canyons, pitched in to help them recover and guide their decisions to improve their security posture. 
COC Employee Named 2025 CISOA Rising Star
Valladares Introduces Bill to Lower Taxes for California Small Businesses
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced the introduction of Senate Bill 816, the small business tax relief bill, which would exempt small businesses, with 25 or fewer employees and maximum gross receipts of $5 million, from paying the state’s $800 annual franchise tax.
Valladares Introduces Bill to Lower Taxes for California Small Businesses
County Sues Edison Over Eaton Fire
Los Angeles County filed suit today against Southern California Edison and Edison International to recover costs and damages sustained by the County from the Eaton Fire.   
County Sues Edison Over Eaton Fire
California Credit Union Offers Summer Internship Program
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for college students.
California Credit Union Offers Summer Internship Program
SCVNews.com