Santa Clarita Awarded Transparency Certificate of Excellence

The city of Santa Clarita received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance.
To receive the award, the city of Santa Clarita demonstrated the completion of essential governance transparency requirements, including conducting ethics training for all Councilmembers, properly conducting open and public meetings and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the State Controller in a timely manner.
“This award is a testament to the city of Santa Clarita’s continued commitment to open government,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Our staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight.”
The Special District Leadership Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs.
For more information on the Certificate of Excellence, contact Clerk & Contract Services Manager Joseph Oerum at joeoerum@santa-clarita.com or at 661-286-4184.
