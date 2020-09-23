Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale

Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller and buyer in the off-market sale of Valencia Atrium, an institutional quality Class-A, three-story, office building located in Valencia.

Valencia Atrium is an approximately 65,178 square foot three story Class-A office building that is situated on approximately 3.37 acre parcel. It is comprised of a diverse mix of 47 professional office suites ranging from approximately 600 – 2,270 square feet.

The property was built in 2002 and renovated in 2017. It features sweeping panoramic views of the Santa Clarita Valley and interior atrium views of lush landscaping and water features. Additionally, Valencia Atrium is one of the few Class-A buildings that are environmentally friendly and features charging stations.

Located at 28494 Westinghouse Place, ‘Valencia Atrium’ is situated within the highly desirable Valencia Gateway Corporate Point. It is across from Courtyard Marriott and Embassy Suites and is visible from both I-5 and SR-126.

The property is positioned on the Southeast corner of Newhall Ranch Road and Vanderbilt Way, and approximately one-eighth mile east of I-5 and SR-126 (Newhall Ranch Road) interchange offering immediate access freeway access.

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. represented both the buyer, Rowe LLC and the seller, Westinghouse Associates, LLC. The final purchase price was approximately $15 Million.

