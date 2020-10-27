Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Nationally Recognized for Excellence

Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. is proud to announce it has been awarded three Bronze Awards of Excellence by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

The landscaping firm received bronze awards for their work at Icon Play Vista, Santa Fe HOA, and Four Seasons- three properties in which they service in Southern California.

Each year, the National Association Landscape Professionals Awards of Excellence recognizes exceptional landscape, lawn care, and interior plantscape design projects from around the nation. This year, 110 awards were bestowed for maintenance, design/build, or contracting projects.

“We are so honored to have received three awards this year. I am proud of our team and the work we do, and these awards are a tangible way for us to solidify that the work we do is of the highest quality,” said Chris Angelo, Stay Green CEO. “With any award we receive a sense of pride washes over the company and energizes us to keep going and to keep getting better”.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry that employs nearly 1 million landscaping, lawn care, irrigation and tree care professionals who create and maintain healthy green spaces for the benefit of society and the environment. Through national advocacy campaigns, the association is growing the industry and its workforce. NALP offers its members professional development through education, networking, and training, certification and accreditation programs.for more information, visit www.LandscapeProfessionals.org.

The NALP Awards Program offers members an opportunity to network within the industry and set higher standards for landscaping methods. Award winners garner prestige from their industry peers and become more well-known in the industry and in their communities.

About Stay Green

Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc. provides award-winning landscape maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services for premier residential, commercial and industrial properties throughout Southern California. Stay Green serves clients throughout Southern California and exercises environmental stewardship through its Sustainability Practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect the environment, as well as the bottom line. Stay Green Inc. is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality landscape services, having achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate, along with receiving the industry’s most prestigious awards year after year. For more information, visit www.staygreen.com.