Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety

Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been recognized in a national, industry-wide competition, bringing home awards for its employee safety practices.

The Stay Green team earned two awards from the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), which recognizes the nation’s best landscaping projects and companies through its annual Awards of Excellence program.

“The safety of our employees has always been of the utmost importance to us, but this year, with all that has been thrown at us, safety became even more important” Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo said. Our employees are a part of our family and their well-being matters immensely to us. We will always do whatever it takes to keep them safe. These NALP awards recognize that we are achieving this goal.”

Stay Green is being honored with the bronze award for Overall Safety Achievement as well as the award for Most Improved Employee Safety.

Stay Green Inc. was evaluated on number of accidents, number of days that employees were away from work, and number of employee injuries and illnesses. In addition, a checklist was used to rate the company’s complete safety program.

“2020 has been a trying year to say the least, and to receive the award for most improved safety when times have been so uncertain and safety has been everyone’s highest priority means the world to us,” Angelo said.

The award, part of NALP’s annual Safety Recognition Awards Program, honors those companies with thorough, high-performing safety programs that create and maintain safe work environments in the lawn and landscape industry. It is designed to reward lawn and landscape companies that consistently demonstrate their commitment to safety.

“This recognition speaks volumes not just about our safety at Stay Green, but also about the care that we have for our team,” Angelo said. “Whether it is in our client services, tree trimming technique, or as in this case of safety practices, we are always looking for ways of improving to better serve our community and our team. This award just shows that our efforts are truly making a difference.”

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry that employs nearly 1 million landscaping, lawn care, irrigation and tree care professionals who create and maintain healthy green spaces for the benefit of society and the environment. Through national advocacy campaigns, the association is growing the industry and its workforce. NALP offers its members professional development through education, networking, and training, certification and accreditation programs.

The NALP Awards Program offers members an opportunity to network within the industry and set higher standards for landscaping methods. Award winners garner prestige from their industry peers and become more well-known in the industry and in their communities.

For more information about the National Association of Landscape Professionals, visit www.LandscapeProfessionals.org.

About Stay Green

Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc. provides award-winning landscape maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services for premier residential, commercial and industrial properties throughout Southern California. Stay Green serves clients throughout Southern California and exercises environmental stewardship through its Sustainability Practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect the environment, as well as the bottom line. Stay Green Inc. is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality landscape services, having achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate, along with receiving the industry’s most prestigious awards year after year. For more information, visit www.staygreen.com.