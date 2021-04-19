Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers

In April, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Month by recognizing the community’s most exceptional volunteers with a national award.

Despite the pandemic, the city had over 2,500 volunteers who contributed 19,739 hours to city programs and projects last year.

These volunteers dedicated their time to improving the community and sustaining the quality of life all enjoy.

The city is proud to announce that it is now a Certifying Organization for the President’s Volunteer Service Award, which was established by President George W. Bush in 2002, to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity.

Led by AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light, this program allows the city to recognize the most exceptional volunteers.

This month, the city is recognizing its first recipients of this national award.

These volunteers qualified by volunteering for a minimum of 100 hours in their respective age groups over the past year.

In the adult group, Jose Gonzalez, Steve Ioerger, Lynn McKenzie and Richard Piccini were recognized as they helped build and maintain city trails.

In the young adult group, the city recognizes Mia Simgen, who volunteered for almost 150 hours in the Public Works Department from July to November of last year.

The city of Santa Clarita proclaimed the week of April 18-24 as National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita at the City Council Meeting on April 13, and encourages residents to recognize the positive impacts of volunteerism in the community.

For more information on volunteer opportunities or how to sign up to volunteer, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

