Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
| Monday, Apr 19, 2021
national volunteers week awards

In April, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Month by recognizing the community’s most exceptional volunteers with a national award.

Despite the pandemic, the city had over 2,500 volunteers who contributed 19,739 hours to city programs and projects last year.

These volunteers dedicated their time to improving the community and sustaining the quality of life all enjoy.

The city is proud to announce that it is now a Certifying Organization for the President’s Volunteer Service Award, which was established by President George W. Bush in 2002, to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity.

Led by AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light, this program allows the city to recognize the most exceptional volunteers.

This month, the city is recognizing its first recipients of this national award.

These volunteers qualified by volunteering for a minimum of 100 hours in their respective age groups over the past year.

In the adult group, Jose Gonzalez, Steve Ioerger, Lynn McKenzie and Richard Piccini were recognized as they helped build and maintain city trails.

In the young adult group, the city recognizes Mia Simgen, who volunteered for almost 150 hours in the Public Works Department from July to November of last year.

The city of Santa Clarita proclaimed the week of April 18-24 as National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita at the City Council Meeting on April 13, and encourages residents to recognize the positive impacts of volunteerism in the community.

For more information on volunteer opportunities or how to sign up to volunteer, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
The William S. Hart Union High School District was named one of 19 school districts and one county office of education for school attendance review board as a model program for its attendance strategies during distance learning.
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Students from across the California State University system will make final, virtual pitches of their ideas for new television series on Wednesday, May 5, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
The Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Deadline Extended For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists And Authors Showcase
The deadline to submit entries for Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Young Artists and Authors Showcase has been extended to Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Deadline Extended For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists And Authors Showcase
Scorpion Announces Plans to Move Headquarters
Internet marketing firm Scorpion made multiple company announcements Wednesday, including plans to open a new headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Scorpion Announces Plans to Move Headquarters
EDC Releases SCV’s Largest Employers List
After a year of turmoil for many businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, the SCV Economic Development Corp. released its list of the area’s largest employers.
EDC Releases SCV’s Largest Employers List
Hart District Reports 18 Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Students
William S. Hart Union High School District officials said 18 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days during the regular board meeting Wednesday.
Hart District Reports 18 Positive Cases of COVID-19 Among Students
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Test Positivity Rate Hits Record Low; 27,557 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 36 new deaths, 643 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, and reported the lowest test positivity rate to date.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Test Positivity Rate Hits Record Low; 27,557 Total SCV Cases
La Mesa Junior High School Selected as National Showcase School
For the third year in a row, La Mesa Junior High School has been selected as a "Capturing Kids’ Hearts" National Showcase School for the 2020-2021 school year.
La Mesa Junior High School Selected as National Showcase School
Wilk’s Bill to Address Learning Loss Passes Senate Education
California Senate Bill 545, a measure to provide additional resources to struggling students, has received unanimous support from the Senate Education Committee, announced Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
Wilk’s Bill to Address Learning Loss Passes Senate Education
April: 18-24: Henry Mayo Recognizes Volunteers During National Volunteer Appreciation Week
As National Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers over 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
April: 18-24: Henry Mayo Recognizes Volunteers During National Volunteer Appreciation Week
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Donna Manfredi Takes Helm at Golden Oak Adult School
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has approved the recommendation to name Donna Manfredi as the principal of Golden Oak Adult School.
Donna Manfredi Takes Helm at Golden Oak Adult School
L.A. County Announces New Probation Oversight Commission Leadership Team
The Executive Office of the Board of Supervisors announced the leadership team of the newly formed Probation Oversight Commission who will be tasked to lead efforts to monitor the Probation Department’s progress on systemic reform.
L.A. County Announces New Probation Oversight Commission Leadership Team
