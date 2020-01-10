Santa Clarita City Council: Jan. 14 Meeting Agenda

The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its Jan. 14 meeting agenda for proceedings in Council Chambers at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.

In the Jan. 14 meeting, councilmembers will consider, among other agenda items: a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and Service Employees International Union Local 721, involving approximately 80 positions in the field and maintenance classifications over a three-year term from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022; the awarding of a design contract for the city’s 2019-2020 traffic Circulation Improvement Program; approval of the 2020 Community Services and Arts Grants Committee’s program funding recommendations; the lease agreement for the Canyon Country Community Center; and a possible 45-day moratorium on approval of new drive-through fast-food restaurants in the city limits.

Tuesday’s meeting will adjourn in memory of Dominic Michael Blackwell and Gracie Anne Muehlberger, the two students killed in the Saugus High School shooting on November 14.

The Jan. 14 meeting will take place in City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Valencia 91355.

To view the complete Jan. 14 meeting agenda, click here.