Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Funding for Bridge to Home Shelter Relocation

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday night approved one-time funding of $100,000 for the relocation of Bridge to Home shelter services for people experiencing homelessness, and an additional loan not to exceed $110,000.

The funds will allow for the temporary relocation of the nonprofit organization’s shelter operations to 23850 Pine Street in Newhall.

Operations will remain at this site for up to 22 months – the time it will take to build the new shelter at 23850 Drayton Street in Saugus.

Bridge to Home recently held a virtual ribbon-cutting to announce the completion of the sewer utility to the Drayton Street site.

The event also served as the kick-off for the capital campaign to raise $2.5 million to fund the new shelter facility, which was approved by the City Planning Commission at the March 16, 2021 meeting.

Funds from Los Angeles County’s Measure H, the quarter-cent sales tax for homelessness services, will be the major source of revenue to build the new campus. The city of Santa Clarita donated the land at the Drayton Street site and will be providing additional funding.

Several local businesses have already stepped up with major donations and the Bridge to Home Board of Directors contributed personal gifts approaching $200,000.

Bridge to Home needs to raise an additional $2.5 million from the community before the county will release funds to begin construction.

The new shelter facility will be approximately an 18,600-square-foot, 35-foot-tall, two-story permanent homeless shelter. It will accommodate up to 92 individuals, with up to 32 for family members in eight attached townhouse-style units.

The Bridge to Home shelter has been temporarily located at the city’s Newhall Community Center since last March, to allow for the necessary social distancing to keep clients safe during the COVID pandemic.

“Bridge to Home would like to express our deepest gratitude to the City of Santa Clarita and to all the residents of Newhall for allowing our homeless neighbors to reside temporarily at the Newhall Community Center,” said Bridge to Home Executive Director Michael Foley.

“The city has been a steadfast partner and supporter in the effort to end homelessness and in helping to find and fund a new temporary location, the community is on step closer to making this vision a reality,” Foley said.

Bridge to Home is remarkably grateful to the City for their support and to Trammel Crowe for generously donating the use of their land for this crucial need.

Bridge to Home is asking the community to support the capital campaign and be part of building a permanent shelter facility in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We ask residents to step up and help their neighbors who are experiencing homelessness,” said Bridge to Home Board President Tracey Carpentier.

“So many of our clients are actively working with case managers to find permanent housing, steady income, and even get their college degree,” Carpentier said. “Currently, 12 of our clients are enrolled at College of the Canyons. By joining the capital campaign and supporting the shelter project, you can help our neighbors build a bridge back to permanent, sustainable housing.”

To find out about naming opportunities and donate to Bridge to Home visit btohome.org/capital.

