ice station valencia

Santa Clarita City Council to Consider Buying Ice Station for Multi-Purpose Facility

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 21, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

In its next meeting at City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Santa Clarita City Council will consider purchasing the Ice Station in Valencia for $14.2 million and operating it as a multi-purpose facility.

The Ice Station was built in 2000 and used heavily by the community until the facility closed in March 2020. Many residents came forward, requesting the city play a role in attempting to reopen the ice rink.

After months of city analysis and due diligence efforts, Tuesday’s meeting agenda item recommends the five councilmembers approve the acquisition.

The primary use of the Ice Station would continue to be as a hub for ice skating, hockey and recreation skating, but in addition, there would be occasions to supplement the use of the facility for economic development opportunities.

Studies were done in 2010 and 2013 to evaluate the market demand for a conference/convention center in Santa Clarita and results showed that there was a need for large event spaces in the city.

This potential acquisition would provide additional event space for local and regional events, provide local businesses and residents with a desired amenity, and develop a larger public facility to increase local hotel patronage and induce visitor spending, with the goal of boosting economic activity and generating local tax revenues to support the community.

The agenda report lists the total sale price of $14,200,000 includes 4.39 acres of land and the two-story, 92,751 square-foot building, furniture and fixtures.

