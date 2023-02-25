header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Santa Clarita City Council to Meet Feb. 28, March 1
| Friday, Feb 24, 2023
City Hall

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. to conduct a public hearing and receive information regarding the results of the annual Community Needs Assessment Survey conducted as part of the Community Development Block Grant Program for the 2023-24 program year.

The survey was available from Oct. 24 through Dec. 2, 2022 and generated 310 participants.

The needs most frequently identified were:

— Improve, Maintain, and Expand Affordable Housing.

— Provide Supportive Human Services.

— Improve and Expand Facilities and Infrastructure.

The overall results of the 2023-24 Survey remain consistent with the results from the previous years. Over the past five years, the areas of affordable rental housing, homeless shelters and services, and youth centers have consistently been noted as among the highest needs. The 2023-24 Survey respondents also identified healthcare facilities and mental health services as top priorities.

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers,

23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

On Wednesday, March 1 the city council will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. to conduct a public hearing to consider the formation of city council districts.

The meeting will be held at the Newhall Community Center,

22421 Market St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

The agendas of both meetings can be found below:
