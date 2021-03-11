Santa Clarita City Council Votes to Support Pending Legislation

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 11, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

Covering everything from state franchise taxes to theme parks to electrical grid improvements, the Santa Clarita City Council voted on Tuesday to formally show its support for five pieces of pending legislation on the state and federal levels.

In support of Six Flags Magic Mountain, the City Council voted to support Assembly Bill 420, which would express the intent of the Legislature to have Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office modify the county COVID-19 tier framework for the reopening of amusement parks. The opening would occur at Tier 3, or at a moderate tier.

Additionally, the council voted to support Senate Bill 533 by state Sen. Henry Stern, D-Malibu, who represents western portions of the Santa Clarita Valley. The bill would require electrical service providers to replace, harden, and/or underground any electrical infrastructure that experiences recurring de-energization events, such as in Canyon Country.

In the same vein as Stern’s bill, the council has shown its support for SB 341, which would require the California Public Utilities Commission to develop and implement regulations that require telecommunication service providers to maintain at least 72 hours of backup power to telecommunication infrastructure.

With regard to small businesses in Santa Clarita, the council also stood behind AB 91 by Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. AB 91 would reduce the minimum state franchise tax for small businesses and microbusinesses.

On the federal level, the council stood behind pending legislation proposed by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, and sponsored by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, House Resolution 1075. Schiff’s resolution would propose the expansion of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area to include the proposed Rim of the Valley Unit.

Of this legislation, Councilwoman Laurene Weste said it was imperative to keep this area of land “and protecting our irreplaceable public lands, natural resources, and some of our nation’s most iconic wildlife.”

All five pieces of pending legislation were a part of the consent calendar, meaning the council voted to adopt each piece of legislation as part of a block with a 5-0 vote.

