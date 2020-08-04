Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Celebrates the ‘CAN DO’s’

In his monthly message for August 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights some of the things we CAN do under Safer at Home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been nearly half a year since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) forced our community into being Safer at Home. For the last six months, we have been hearing from the state and county non-stop what we can’t do. Don’t gather with friends, don’t forget your mask, don’t get within six feet of anyone not in your family, don’t dine inside and the list goes on and on.
While these precautions are necessary to help slow the spread of COVID, they also can lead to anxiety and isolation.
This is why the city of Santa Clarita is celebrating the “can do’s.” There is still much entertainment and activity that you can safely enjoy in our city while adhering to the current health orders.
When the Safer at Home order was first issued back in March, the city made a conscious decision to leave our trails and parks open for walking, hiking, playing games with family and just enjoying the benefits of fresh air and being outside.
Just because you are unable to attend classes or events at the Santa Clarita Public Library or our Community Centers, does not mean you can’t continue to learn, pick up a new hobby or enjoy a new experience. Our city staff has been hard at work, finding innovative and creative ways to continue to provide the high-caliber services our residents expect.
The Library started virtual storytimes that will have your kids singing and dancing, along with hearing their new favorite stories. The libraries and community centers are both offering To Go Kits, full of crafts, materials and instructions to create at home.
Now is also the ideal time to try something new. You can cultivate your green thumb by planting a garden and then experiment with new fresh recipes, set up a tent in your backyard for a campout, take advantage of the beautiful landscapes in our City by photographing them or simply explore a new park or trail.
I encourage all of you to take advantage of the opportunities available to you in Santa Clarita. For more information on all of these “can do’s,” please visit the city’s website at santa-clarita.com.
I wish all of you a happy, healthy, active and safe August.
Santa Clarita city mascot Sammy Clarita is excited to participate in the city’s Recycle Hero campaign to break down recycling misconceptions and encourage residents to help the city win the fight to recycle right.
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 1,901 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 4,500 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,247 in the city of Santa Clarita.
The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday released guidance on youth sports and detailed the process for elementary schools to request a waiver to resume in-person instruction in counties on the state monitoring list, including Los Angeles.
In response to Monday’s unanticipated announcement that the 2020 United States Census data collection deadline will now be shortened by more than a month, to September 30, 2020, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas introduced an urgency motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting for immediate action to be taken to elevate the concerns of L.A. County to ensure a fair and accurate Census count.
In response to the Department of Homeland Security’s recently released memorandum attacking the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to join in litigation or to file an amicus brief supporting California’s lawsuit, challenging the federal government’s actions to rescind DACA.
L.A. County Public Health officials expressed "cautious optimism" on Monday, confirming 12 new deaths and 1,634 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,465 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,228 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Recently, Santa Clarita business partners came across something new and useful in the fight against COVID-19: a nano copper film, which provides an extra layer of protection from bacteria and viruses on high-touched surfaces.
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
