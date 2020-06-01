Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Thankful for Staff Creativity

In his monthly message for June 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin offers an appreciation of city staff’s creativity.
The last two-plus months have been challenging for everyone, regardless of age. Whether you are a child missing schoolmates or an adult spending a lot more free time at home, we have all developed a new appreciation for aspects of life previously taken for granted.
While we have adapted our routines for the greater good in the fight against the coronavirus, I want to highlight and thank the staff in the City’s Arts and Events division and the Santa Clarita Public Library for their creativity during this unprecedented time.
When City facilities were first closed in mid-March, City staff quickly developed plans to provide enrichment, educational and entertainment opportunities through social media. The Arts team has given virtual tours of public art galleries that would normally be available to view so that individuals can learn more about the latest installations in Santa Clarita.
Thousands of families have tuned into the Library’s Facebook page to view virtual storytimes on weekdays. This has allowed parents to stay connected with librarians and keep their kids entertained for some time at home. The most-watched virtual storytime was a Facebook Live broadcast with nearly 4,000 viewers.
Staff at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall found a new way to bring free entertainment to residents by transitioning to virtual events as well. The popular 10 by 10 Variety Night, which is typically held in front of a full house of 81 attendees at the theater each month, has moved to a weekly format with an average viewership of approximately 1,300.
If you have not experienced virtual programming from the City of Santa Clarita, I encourage you to follow the City on social media by visiting santa-clarita.com/social. Please also make a plan to see a show at The MAIN in person and participate in programs at the Library as soon as those opportunities are available.
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded Monday to the death of George Floyd by calling on communities across the state and nation to take action to dismantle institutional racism and inequities in public schools.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has extended a countywide curfew for all unincorporated and incorporated areas including the city of Santa Clarita from Monday at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 978 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,602 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 55 more than reported Sunday.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders recently thanked the heroic front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for a Salt Creek Grille gourmet buffet lunch for the 80 doctors, nurses and staff in the hospital’s ED and COVID unit.
The College of the Canyons Class of 2020 is truly unlike any other in the college’s 50-year history. They danced in their living rooms, and got hands-on nursing experience at a coronavirus testing site.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proclaimed a state of emergency in the county Sunday, as the sheriff sets a 6 p.m. curfew countywide to address widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 1,379 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,547 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 89 more than Saturday.
Using diluted bleach on a cloth wipe, I clean all sinks, counters, knobs, buttons, light switches, ground phones, faucets, remote controls, keyboards, mouse and table tops. Takes me five minutes. Everyone should be doing this.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,458 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 152 more than reported Friday.
One morning, it was pea-soup foggy as I thumped across an aged railroad trestle while the sun rose, casting stick-like tree shadows across my path. Momentarily entranced by the scene, I suddenly realized I was running through a swarm of small flies.
WASHINGTON (CN) — Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court in a late-night ruling Friday declining to block California’s restrictions on reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic.
