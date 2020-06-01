[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Thankful for Staff Creativity
Monday, Jun 1, 2020

Ken Striplin

In his monthly message for June 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin offers an appreciation of city staff’s creativity.

The last two-plus months have been challenging for everyone, regardless of age. Whether you are a child missing schoolmates or an adult spending a lot more free time at home, we have all developed a new appreciation for aspects of life previously taken for granted.

While we have adapted our routines for the greater good in the fight against the coronavirus, I want to highlight and thank the staff in the City’s Arts and Events division and the Santa Clarita Public Library for their creativity during this unprecedented time.

When City facilities were first closed in mid-March, City staff quickly developed plans to provide enrichment, educational and entertainment opportunities through social media. The Arts team has given virtual tours of public art galleries that would normally be available to view so that individuals can learn more about the latest installations in Santa Clarita.

creativity

Thousands of families have tuned into the Library’s Facebook page to view virtual storytimes on weekdays. This has allowed parents to stay connected with librarians and keep their kids entertained for some time at home. The most-watched virtual storytime was a Facebook Live broadcast with nearly 4,000 viewers.

Staff at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall found a new way to bring free entertainment to residents by transitioning to virtual events as well. The popular 10 by 10 Variety Night, which is typically held in front of a full house of 81 attendees at the theater each month, has moved to a weekly format with an average viewership of approximately 1,300.

If you have not experienced virtual programming from the City of Santa Clarita, I encourage you to follow the City on social media by visiting santa-clarita.com/social. Please also make a plan to see a show at The MAIN in person and participate in programs at the Library as soon as those opportunities are available.

In the meantime, you can get the latest information and updates on the COVID-19 pandemic at SantaClaritaEmergency.com.
Monday, Jun 1, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are aware of the planned protest on Thursday, June 4, at noon near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
FULL STORY...

Monday, Jun 1, 2020
In his June message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth observes the resilience of Santa Clarita residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Monday, Jun 1, 2020
In his monthly message for June 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin offers an appreciation of city staff's creativity.
FULL STORY...

