1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021
| Monday, Jul 5, 2021

Your City Hard at Work

Ken StriplinAs you drive around the city of Santa Clarita, you might not focus on the smooth roads, beautifully landscaped medians or upgraded intuitive traffic lights. These systems that are often overlooked help enhance your quality of life and are part of our Capital Improvement Projects.

These Capital Improvement Projects add to and maintain our city’s infrastructure and building inventory. Projects include constructing city buildings, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and public access ramps; widening roads and bridges; installing and upgrading traffic signals; and improving roadway conditions by resurfacing miles of streets every year. These projects also aim to improve the flow of traffic by reconfiguring roads and intersections.

Something that might not immediately come to mind when you think of infrastructure are the playgrounds at our city parks. The city is committed to providing plenty of recreational opportunities for our residents by constructing playgrounds, including the universally accessible playground at Canyon Country Park.

Recently, Santa Clarita was honored with a pair of Outstanding Local Streets and Roads Awards. The Annual Overlay and Slurry Seal program, known as Road Rehab, earned an award in the “Efficient and Sustainable Road Maintenance, Construction and Reconstruction Projects” category. The city’s Intelligent Transportation System project, which enhances traffic circulation, was also recognized.

Two of the most exciting Capital Improvement Projects currently underway include the new Canyon Country Community Center and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The new Community Center will be a hub for enrichment, activities and events, while the new Sheriff’s Station will provide the space and amenities our hardworking deputies need now and into the future to keep our city safe.

All of these projects and programs help keep Santa Clarita the beautiful and well-maintained community we are all proud to call home. For more information on these projects, visit santa-clarita.com.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
