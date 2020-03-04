Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2020

Explore the City’s 34 Parks

From sports fields and swimming pools, to dog parks and play areas – the city of Santa Clarita has 34 parks available for activities, organized sports, picnics, gatherings and simply enjoying the picturesque natural environment our City offers. Earlier this year, the City Council welcomed the community to our first inclusive play area. More than 200 people showed up for the grand-opening festivities, which included a welcome from the City Council, songs performed by Prime Time Preschool students, resources booths, food, drinks, an inclusive drum circle from REMO and so much more!

This new, bigger play area at Canyon Country Park was designed specifically to be accessible and enjoyable for children of all abilities. To meet this goal, the City worked closely with our community to find out what elements should be included. This collaborative approach allowed the project to become a space reflective of our community’s wants and needs. I want to thank each community member who took the time to offer their input and support.

For those who have not yet had the chance to visit the inclusive play area, some of the new equipment includes a two-track zip line with a zero-G seat for additional body support, a roller slide made of steel and aluminum, a wheelchair-accessible Rock N Raft where riders work together to move back and forth, and a merry-go-all, to name a few. These types of play areas allow children with disabilities to interact with peers and make friends, while also developing physical skills and abilities. Socialization is one of the key advantages of offering an inclusive playground.

The City’s new inclusive play area is located at Canyon Country Park, 17615 Soledad Canyon Road. For more information on all of the City’s parks, please visit www.santa-clarita.com/parks.

